Louis Rees Zammit being chased by fellow Gloucester wing Jonny May during the 40-24 win

Six Nations 2021: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit admits he had sleepless nights after helping Wales win the Triple Crown against England.

Not because it was his first silverware in his first Six Nations campaign, but because he had failed to add to his tally of four international tries after sprinting clear in pursuit of a Callum Sheedy kick before being beaten by the cruel bounce of the ball as the England try line loomed.

"I was devastated last weekend that I didn't score late on," said the 20-year-old.

"I know as long as we get the win, that's all that matters, but I still couldn't sleep for two days afterwards.

"Every time I tried to fall asleep I would think about that ball, how it didn't bounce up for me or how I tried to kick it. I was absolutely devastated.

"I know those moments are going to come a lot in my career and I've just got to move onto the next job.

"Attack is what I enjoy the most. When I get the ball in my hands, trying to create something, trying to do something every time I get the ball is my goal."

Rees-Zammit was also involved in the controversial second Wales try when he appeared to lose possession only for Liam Williams to score.

When the try was awarded Rees-Zammit was caught on camera with a relieved expression.

"I didn't know if it was going to be a try or not and obviously the cameras caught me at an awkward time, but thankfully we scored," he added.

Rees-Zammit has emerged as the rising star of the tournament on and off the field after his try against Ireland and double against Scotland, with his exploits ensuring he has proved popular on social media.

"It all started from the Ireland game and it kind of blew up on TikTok," he said.

"I haven't been able to keep on top of everything. I just try to focus on my game and not focus on social media too much."

It is his first Grand Slam attempt, but he is not fazed about what the next week could bring.

"I'm quite a chilled out guy," he said.

"I'm not too confident or too shy or anything like that so they haven't really had that chat with me because they know I wouldn't go to that extent.

"We're all a really tight group. We all know what we can do and hopefully we'll do that this weekend."

Among those standing in the way in Rome on Saturday will be the Welsh-born Italian scrum-half Stephen Varney.

Rees-Zammit graduated via the Gloucester academy with Varney.

"It definitely helps knowing how he plays and he's a big part of Italy's team," said Rees-Zammit.

"It's a lot easier for me knowing how he plays and I'm looking forward to seeing him again. I love Steve, he's a brilliant lad and doing really well for club and country.

Wales lead the Six Nations standings from France, whose game at home to Scotland was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in their camp

These experiences are a far cry from two years ago when the then teenager was in the Principality Stadium stands with his parents watching Wales win the 2019 Grand Slam.

"It has all come very fast and I'm loving it to be honest," said Rees-Zammit.

"Two years ago I would never have thought this would be the situation I'd be in, but I am, so I have to live in it and show everyone what I'm about and hopefully perform this weekend.

"I only live 10 minutes away from the Principality Stadium, so I've gone since I was a kid really with my parents. I couldn't tell you how many games, but loads. I've grown up supporting Wales and now, it's brilliant.

"I was at the England game (in 2019), in the top of the stands when Josh Adams scored in the corner celebrating, and the Ireland game too. They were two really good games to go to.

"It means a little bit more to beat England at home, but beating Ireland and winning the Grand Slam was definitely an amazing achievement for Welsh rugby."

Rees-Zammit will hope he is part of another Six Nations clean sweep in 2021.