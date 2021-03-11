Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Soroka made his Leinster debut off the bench against Glasgow recently

Pro14: Zebre v Leinster Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Scores updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Alex Soroka will make his first Leinster start in Friday's Pro14 game against Zebre with Sean O'Brien and Tim Corkery also in line for debuts.

The former Ireland Under-20 back row made his Leinster debut in the recent win over Glasgow.

Seán O'Brien and Tim Corkery are in line for their debuts in Parma after being named on the bench.

With Leinster having already booked a Pro14 final spot against Munster, the side has a mix of experience and youth.

The backline includes Ireland internationals Dave Kearney and Luke McGrath plus Cian Kelleher with Academy player Max O'Reilly starting at full-back.

Emerging fly-half Harry Byrne will partner McGrath at half-back while Peter Dooley, Ross Molony and Scott Penny provide the experience in the pack.

The front row includes hooker Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson, who both have made only eight appearances for Leo Cullen's side.

Ireland internationals Devin Toner, Michael Bent and James Tracy are named in the replacements.

Zebre coach Michael Bradley includes former Leinster locks Ian Nagle and Mick Kearney.

Leinster have won 13 of their 14 Conference A matches with Zebre bottom of the table - some 48 points behind the champions - having earned four wins to date in the campaign.

Zebre: Di Giulio; Bruno, Elliott, Lucchin, D'Onofri; Rizzi, Renton; Buonfiglio, Ceciliani, Nocera; Kearney, Nagle; Bianchi, Leavasa, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Taddia, Tarus, Bello, Ortis, Krumov, Casilo, Palazzani, Masselli.

Leinster: O'Reilly; Kelleher, O'Brien, O'Loughlin, Kearney; H Byrne, McGrath; Dooley, Sheehan, Clarkson; Molony, Dunne; Murphy, Penny, Soroka.

Replacements: Tracy, Hanan, Bent, Toner, S O'Brien, O'Sullivan, Corkery, Osborne