Six Nations 2021: England v France - Max Malins to make first start

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments313

Max Malins runs with the ball against France
Max Malins has six England caps but has never started for his country before
Guinness Six Nations: England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Max Malins will make his first start for England after being named at full-back for Saturday's Six Nations match with France at Twickenham.

Malins is one of three changes from the side beaten by Wales, with Luke Cowan-Dickie starting at hooker and Charlie Ewels named in the second row.

Experienced duo Elliot Daly and Jamie George drop to the bench, as does lock Jonny Hill.

Centre Ollie Lawrence is also included in the matchday squad of 23.

England's title defence is all but over after losses to Scotland and Wales, while France are hoping to get their Grand Slam bid back on track after a coronavirus outbreak in camp.

"We are of course disappointed that we can't defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We want to show what we are capable of."

Anthony Watson, who scored a try in the 40-24 defeat in Cardiff, wins his 50th cap on the right wing, and lines up alongside Jonny May and Malins in the back three.

In the forwards, Cowan Dickie makes just his fifth start for his country, joining experienced props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola in the front row.

Ewels partners Maro Itoje at lock, with an unchanged back row of Mark Wilson, Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola.

Grand-Slam chasing France are unbeaten in the tournament so far, but have not played in a month after a coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of their round-three fixture against Scotland.

"The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday," added Jones.

"I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot."

England team to play France

England: Malins; Watson, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Daly.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

317 comments

  • Comment posted by Now where was I___, today at 11:05

    Oh well, one untouchable dropped, just another 3 or 4 to go...........

    • Reply posted by Cam, today at 11:15

      Cam replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by ceteris, today at 11:08

    Eddie should have just ripped this team apart. After two defeats the 6 nations is gone. This would have been a great opportunity to see new players in an international test match

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 11:23

      Dai Quietly replied:
      The November series (which England comfortably won if I recall) was the perfect time to blood new players. EJ paying the penalty for not doing that.

  • Comment posted by home tv, today at 11:12

    Why an earth are Farrrell and Billy Vunipola still in the team!

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 11:15

      wembley1977 replied:
      Farrell is needed as the Ref - not sure about Billy V but hope he provides us all with a few laughs.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:05

    Only taken about 50 crap performances for Daly to be dropped.

    • Reply posted by David McManus, today at 11:41

      David McManus replied:
      A non-tackling full back who cannot pass and is positionally naive. How did he ever get selected in the first place?

  • Comment posted by Rugby101, today at 11:10

    Good to see Malins and LCD given a go. Would rather have Odogwu on bench over Daly given Watson covers FB. Problem is squad selected omits too many form players who can take England forward and overall still an underwhelming selection. Would love to see Simmonds and/or Dormbrandt given a go as well as Smith at FH. Shame Randall is injured but Robson should be given a proper chance at SH

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:51

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      When Robson has come off the bench he has been shocking. Against Scotland he contributed sliced box kicks and knock-ons, against Wales it was a brain dead penalty to give them a 9 point lead and an interception for the last try.

      Youngs played reasonably well against Wales.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 11:11

    Daley's a decent player, but he's not good enough in ant specific position to be a first choice against top flight teams.

    I do wonder why Jones was so swift to ditch Mike Brown, who should have had a lot more caps IMO.

    • Reply posted by mj, today at 11:16

      mj replied:
      Mike Brown was a good player. Sadly he wouldn't, couldn't and didn't pass.

  • Comment posted by greggg, today at 11:09

    a better team selection but can't see us winning. France by 10 and i think we'll get beat by Ireland next week too. 5 place here we come !

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 11:12

      wembley1977 replied:
      Like your confidence - Scotland v France will be a cracker & agree Scotland will beat Ireland but this game is on Sunday not next week.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 11:05

    Wow. Eddie Jones rings the changes! That'll shake them up after two defeats and 41 penalties conceded

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 11:05

    ...and pretty much the same old names in every other position.

  • Comment posted by mj, today at 11:12

    Just Farrell & Youngs to move over now.

    • Reply posted by The Russells, today at 11:19

      The Russells replied:
      And Ford, both Vunipolas, ....and Jones!

  • Comment posted by Cam, today at 11:10

    A long overdue change. Daly simply isn't close to an international class fullback.

    • Reply posted by Cam, today at 11:14

      Cam replied:
      To add, there's still another 4 players that need to go, with far better options available, i.e. Sam Simmons, to name but one.

  • Comment posted by Son of sennockian, today at 11:27

    The lack of games played by Saracens players means a lack of match practice and an inability to play International level rugby at this moment .

    • Reply posted by beshocked, today at 11:32

      beshocked replied:
      Didn't realise Genge, Ewels, Hill,Wilson and Robson are all Saracens players...

  • Comment posted by leicesterben, today at 11:06

    Why/how? are the vunipola's still in the squad.

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 11:13

      wembley1977 replied:
      No other Pacific Islanders were available for selection perhaps?

  • Comment posted by greggg, today at 11:05

    not as bad a team as we were all expecting. Demoting Daily and George is a step in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 11:16

    Just Daly? Another huge opportunity missed my Eddie who really needs to move on now ASAP. So much talent out there being ignored for certain players who just don’t deserve to currently be wearing the jersey. Sloppy

    • Reply posted by BRYAN, today at 11:27

      BRYAN replied:
      Agree, too inconsistent. Don't rate him as 15 and tackling poor when really needed.

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 11:19

    Well a step in the right direction. let’s have a few more of the on form players and we may start looking playing proper rugby.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pavlovic, today at 11:15

    Good to see the change at full back, why not start with Earl, B Vunipola, is not on form

    • Reply posted by bashit, today at 11:36

      bashit replied:
      Vunipola was rusty... against Wales he was one of the better players

  • Comment posted by Nic Marks, today at 11:05

    Wish he would make Itoje captain ... leadership on the field is surely the main challenge for England at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Speedy, today at 11:11

      Speedy replied:
      Yes but do we need a captain who concedes a handful of penalties per game - example please!

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 11:40

    As a Welsh Supporter wanting England to beat France, purely selfish reasons you understand. I must say that I am very disappointed at the team selected.
    Think France will win comfortably.

  • Comment posted by billywhizz, today at 11:07

    Looking forward to this match, England need to improve vastly, France will be frustrated and want to put their mark on the game. Could be quite feisty. Positive move with Malins, top player. Perhaps Eddie is starting to change his mind. Lets hope so.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport