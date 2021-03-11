Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Hardwick made 32 senior appearances following his Leicester Tigers senior debut in 2017

Leicester Tigers have announced that they have parted company with fly-half Tom Hardwick, who has left the Premiership club with immediate effect.

Hardwick, 21, son of once-capped former England prop Rob Hardwick, has not been used at all by Tigers boss Steve Borthwick this season.

He made 32 senior Tigers appearances in total after joining the club in 2017.

The club announced his exit in a three-line statement, saying that Hardwick was "no longer a member of the club".