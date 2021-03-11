Henderson captained Ireland for the first time in the defeat by France

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has praised head coach Andy Farrell for creating an environment that encourages players "to be more vocal".

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton this week spoke of how players have "come out of their shell" under Farrell's watch.

Those observations have been echoed by Henderson, who captained Ireland for the first time in the Six Nations defeat by France in February.

"Faz [Farrell] has asked the guys to be more vocal," said Henderson.

"He's asked them to be more themselves. He wants people to talk more and he's making an environment where it's more possible for guys to find their voice.

The Ulster captain, 29, added: "I think, in doing that, there's been a lot of people that have come to the forefront with their leadership skills.

"He's really nurtured it for that to happen. Every week in the campaign you see that progressing, and it's good to see. You see guys sharing each other's knowledge for the good of the team.

"Before, I think guys mightn't have pitched up and given their insight. In such an intense environment, where everyone is so skilled at what they do, we need to be feeding off each other.

"It's great to see the management create this environment where we can do that and I think Andy Farrell has done an excellent job with that."

Henderson was speaking to the media ahead of Ireland's trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland on Sunday.

After losing their opening two games to Wales and France, Ireland go into their fourth match of the Six Nations campaign on the back of a 48-10 win over Italy in Rome.

Stockdale missed the first three games of Ireland's Six Nations campaign through injury

Farrell's squad have been boosted by the return of wing Jacob Stockdale, who was recalled after having returned to action for Ulster after two months out with a knee injury.

"He's been really good all week," Henderson said of his Ulster and Ireland teammate.

"I feel he's going well, he's added to the environment down here. He was chatting after training to the group, feeling the stress that the team were putting him under personally.

"It's great to have him back down, it's great to see him back involved.

"I think fingers crossed we'll be seeing him more over the coming weeks. He's glad to be back after that frustrating injury for him."

Counter-attacking threat

Ireland have won their last five meetings with Scotland but will come up against a side that dispatched England in their opening game before being edged out by Wales 25-24 in a Murrayfield thriller.

And while Gregor Townsend's side have not played since the Wales defeat on 13 February - their match against France was postponed due to positive coronavirus cases in the Les Bleus camp - Henderson says Ireland are wary of Scotland's "massive counter-attacking threat" and "substantial breakdown threats".

"Those are two of the areas we have looked at and worked on," said Henderson.

"We need to be making sure that when we do turn over the ball - guys like Finn Russell and [Stuart] Hogg, we all know them because they're so good at it - we need to make sure that we are shutting those guys down early, make sure they don't get a lifeline into the game through that.

"Breakdown threats as well, they have guys who can poach the whole way through their pack and backline too so their turnover threats will be huge for us.

"We need to make sure we're nailed-on in our breakdown area."