Scott van Breda has struggled to break in to the Worcester first team

Jersey Reds have signed former back Scott van Breda on loan from Worcester.

The 29-year-old South African impressed in 18 appearances for Jersey in the 2017-18 campaign before moving to the Warriors at the end of that season.

The former Southern Kings utility player has gone on to score three tries in 17 matches for Worcester and also rejoined the Kings on loan when they were playing in the Pro14.

He is set to make his Reds return against Saracens on Saturday.

"Scott is a proven operator who was a real asset during his season in Jersey, and he has slotted in comfortably in training this week," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"He hasn't played much rugby recently and is hungry to get back on the field."