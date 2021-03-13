Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

After losing their opening two matches in this year's Six Nations, Ireland got back to winning ways against Italy

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Sunday, 14 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 14:20 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; text commentary and video highlights on BBC Sport website.

Scotland return to action against Ireland on Sunday seeking to keep alive their Six Nations title hopes.

Their game with France on 28 February was postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus in the French camp, and it remains to be seen how rusty they are after not playing for a month.

Ireland lost their two opening fixtures before beating Italy last time out.

They have been utterly dominant against Scotland in the Six Nations, winning 17 out of 21 matches.

They have only finished below the Scots in the table once before back in 2013 but lose on Sunday and that is a likely prospect this year.

Scotland lost 25-24 to Wales after being reduced to 14 men in their last match on 13 February.

But they can still claim the title if they win their remaining three matches - a new date for their match against France has yet to be confirmed - and either Italy or France end Wales' Grand Slam hopes.

And with the interested in selection for the British and Irish Lions growing, an intriguing aspect of the game will be Scotland fly-half Finn Russell's battle with Ireland's number 10 Johnny Sexton.

Team news

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend welcomes back flanker Jamie Ritchie after he missed the defeat by Wales.

He is one of four changes that also see wing Sean Maitland, centre Sam Johnson and prop WP Nel come into the starting line-up.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes from the side that beat Italy.

Keith Earls replaces Jordan Larmour on the wing with Cian Healy and Rob Herring in for Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher in the front row.

Scrum-half Conor Murray's inclusion among the replacements after a hamstring injury is the sole personnel change to the bench from Rome.

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: It promises to be a special encounter because a) it usually is and b) defeat will come with a particularly bitter taste.

Long gone are the days when these two teams greeted clusters of defeats with a shrug. Both had eyes set on the title, both firm in the belief that their systems would stand up to the closest scrutiny.

The universal requirement to respect the head of your opponent has turned out to be more pressing than any coaching philosophy.

Care must be taken - not necessarily what either team would have regarded as a guiding principle at the outset of the championship. Scotland 30 Ireland 28.

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances.

"We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions this week."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "I think Scotland's strength is their belief. They 100% believe they are on an upward curve and rightly so because we have seen some really good performances from them.

"We always find it difficult against Scotland and we are always quite proud of any victory against them"

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-George Turner, 3-WP Nel, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-David Cherry, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Nick Haining, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Huw Jones, 23-Darcy Graham

Ireland: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (capt), 9-Jamison Gibson-Park; 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-James Ryan, 6- Tadhg Beirne, 7-Will Connors, 8-CJ Stander

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Billy Burns, 23-Jordan Larmour

They came in 2001, 2010, 2013 and 2017

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have won just one of their last 10 meetings with Ireland and have lost the last five.

However, Scotland have won two of their last four home games against Ireland in the Six Nations, after winning only one of the previous six.

Ireland have scored three or more tries in six of their last seven Six Nations games against Scotland, including in each of their last three trips to Murrayfield.

Scotland

Their defeat by Wales ended a run of four straight Six Nations wins.

Scotland could lose three successive home games for the first time since March 2015.

Stuart Hogg has beaten 14 defenders in this year's Six Nations, more than any other player, despite playing just two games.

Hogg's 83rd cap takes him past Gregor Townsend's tally on Scotland's all-time appearances list, while Finn Russell needs just three points to overtake his head coach's points tally of 164.

Ireland

Ireland have only finished in the bottom half of the Six Nations table in 2008 and 2013.

They ended a run of five straight defeats away from home in all competitions against Italy in round three. They are aiming to win consecutive Tests as the visiting side for the first time since winning four in a row between June 2018 and February 2019.

After three rounds Ireland are top of metres made, carries, ball played by hand and tackles broken.

CJ Stander will win his 50th cap. His 47 carries so far in this year's Six Nations is nine more than any other player. He topped the charts for carries in three of the previous four campaigns (2017, 2018, 2020).

Match officials

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France) and Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Alex Ruiz (France)