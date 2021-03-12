Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Whitcombe has made two appearances for Leicester Tigers

Having had three members of his family - spanning three generations and 85 years - become rugby players, Martin Whitcombe was in two minds about his son James starting rugby practice.

"You don't ever want to be one of those people to force it on to somebody," he says.

"I wanted to play, I made that decision," adds James. "It was on Sundays and you got a hot dog after training, so that's why I was there!"

In signing a new two-year deal with Leicester Tigers this week, the 20-year-old has set himself up to be the latest member of a remarkable rugby dynasty.

It stretches back to the mid-1930s, across both rugby codes, and even includes a world-record transfer fee.

"The founding member of the dynasty was Frank Whitcombe senior," says Martin. "He had a stellar rugby career".

Frank Whitcombe Snr, pictured here in more relaxing times, played in five Grand Finals, Five Challenge Cup Finals and for Great Britain either side of World War Two

Frank Snr is considered one of the greatest rugby league prop forwards of all time. Having started life in Wales, and with union, he switched codes.

Before and after World War Two, he appeared 331 times for Bradford Northern, now Bradford Bulls.

The forward played for Great Britain, and toured and won the Rugby League Ashes. In 1938, he even set a record for the highest transfer fee - the princely sum of £850.

He set up his life in Keighley, West Yorkshire, where the family's fourth generation of rugby players, James, was also brought up.

'The line-outs were the law of the jungle'

"Then my father Frank Jr took up the game, along with his brother Brian," says Martin. "They both played in the successful Bradford side of the 60s."

Martin himself then took up rugby union. He debuted for Leicester Tigers in 1981, and made 61 appearances.

All five of the Whitcombes have at one time played at Welford Road.

Martin was known for being somewhat abrasive as a prop.

James' dad Martin Whitcombe played 68 times for Leicester in the 1980s

"There were some tough men in the forward packs - the line-outs were like the law of the jungle," he says.

"You had to stand up and be counted really. I fitted into that category."

His son James joined Leicester as a teenager. He was part of the Tigers academy squad that celebrated back-to-back under-18 league title wins in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and he has played at under-20 level for England.

Those he appeared alongside, like Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward and George Martin, are now regulars in the first team. Martin is in the England squad for the Six Nations.

'We're all well fed'

Leicester are renowned for their academy, and head coach Steve Borthwick sees it as vital to turning round their on-field fortunes.

"I've been fortunate that in the eight months I've been here, I've had the chance to give debuts to the likes of James Whitcombe," he says.

"When you look at these guys, there's the chance to bring a spine of players through that can be in the team for many years.

"But, you have to bring them through well, coach them well, and get them to learn from experienced players."

Whitcombe, a prop, just like his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, has made two appearances so far - his debut at Bayonne in the Challenge Cup and against Bristol in the Premiership.

James (top centre) won the Premiership Rugby U18s Academy Final in 2018, alongside players now regularly in the first team, including Freddie Steward (top, third from right), Thom Smith and George Martin (top, second and third from left)

James says the first person he called after that first game was his dad.

"Having come through the academy, I know it's a special club and what it's about," James adds.

"I want to play here for a long time. With the set-up we have here with Steve, we're going to have a winning culture."

What is it about the Whitcombes, then? How has this family dynasty been built over nine decades?

Father and son have different theories.

"Frank senior came from Wales, which is a hotbed of rugby, and West Yorkshire is a hotbed of rugby league and union," says Martin.

"A lot of the young guys have aspirations to be rugby league players over footballers. It's pretty standard for lads round our way."

James is more succinct.

"Lots of food. All of us were props, so we're well fed."