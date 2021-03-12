Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Griffiths signed a new Dragons deal last month

Pro14: Dragons v Edinburgh Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 13 March Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 14 March, BBC Two Wales and online, and later on demand

Ollie Griffiths returns to Dragons' back-row after recovering from injury as they host Ulster in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Rhodri Williams is back to lead the hosts at scrum-half while Rio Dyer replaces injured wing Ashton Hewitt.

Griffiths' return at open-side has prompted boss Dean Ryan to reshuffle his back-row.

Jacob Stockdale is named at full-back for Ulster who make seven personnel and three positional changes.

After being released from the Ireland squad, Stockdale switches from wing to full-back with Michael Lowry moving from the number 15 jersey to fly-half.

Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle and Alby Mathewson are also drafted into the Ulster backs as Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and John Cooney drop out of the squad, with fly-half Ian Madigan relegated to the replacements.

Ross Kane replaces Tom O'Toole in the front row with David McCann and fit-again Sean Reidy taking over from Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee in the back row.

With Griffiths' return, Ross Moriarty goes to number eight for Dragons with Harrison Keddie switching to blind-side.

Wales centre Nick Tompkins is again on the bench after being released from Six Nations duty.

Ulster have secured their place in next season's European Champions Cup, but saw their Pro14 final hopes finally ended by Irish rivals Leinster last weekend.

Dragons have an outside mathematical hope of joining Ulster and Leinster in the Conference A top three.

The hosts have a game in hand among their three remaining regular-season matches, which will all be played at Principality Stadium in Cardiff because the Rodney Parade playing surface is in poor condition.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said:

"It's a huge challenge first up against Ulster. The Irish sides all play slightly different, but they all have a huge amount of physicality in their game.

"We struggled out in Belfast earlier this season, we can't hide away from that, so we need to be much better and show we have learnt that from experience.

"It's a big test for us to keep momentum going, but we were really pleased with the performance last weekend against Ospreys and now it is about backing it up."

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Jarvis, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, Dan Baker, Gonzalo Bertranou, Nick Tompkins.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson; Eric O'Sullivan, John Andrew, Ross Kane, Alan O'Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell, David McCann, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, Dan Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)