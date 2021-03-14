Finn Russell (right) is Scotland's vice-captain

Finn Russell would "thrive to deliver his best rugby" on tour with the British and Irish Lions, says Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Fly-half Russell, 28, joined the last Lions during the 2017 tour to New Zealand as cover.

Warren Gatland's side are scheduled to tour South Africa this summer, with Tests on 24 and 31 July and 7 August.

"He can go up against any type of defence," Townsend told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"You're going to go up against mainly a blitz defence when you play the Springboks. Having someone that has ability to run, the ability to pass very, very accurately and also the ability to put a short attacking kicking game in there, it can only be something that you'd want in your squad.

"He would thrive in the environment, he'd thrive off the focus for that six-week period to deliver his best rugby and I really hope he gets on the tour."

Townsend accepts Racing 92's Russell is "not the only one that's ready to play 10 for the Lions".

"I see fly-halves that are runners now as being more affective than ever before," said the former Scotland number 10. "The kicking part of it is the part that's evolved the most over the last few years. We encourage Finn to do those attacking kicks."