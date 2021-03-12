Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union has welcomed the news rugby activity for children and young people under the age of 18 can resume by the end of the month.

Following today's Welsh Government announcement, volunteers, players and parents can now plan to return to club-organised training sessions from 27 March.

"We know there is a strong desire to return to community rugby," said WRU community director Geraint John.

"We want everyone to come back safely."

From 27 March providing public health conditions continue to be favourable, training sessions for under-18s will be at the same stage of the WRU's return to rugby plan as just before and after the firebreak lockdown in the autumn.

The priority will be on skills and fitness-based activities with tag and touch rugby introduced towards the end of the sessions.

The exact details around the size of the groups permitted to train during this period will be in line with Welsh Government guidelines which will be clarified soon.

Teams will be urged to train in small groups for safety reasons, especially for the tag and touch element of sessions.