Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Jersey Reds had not played a competitive game for 378 days after last season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Greene King IPA Championship: Saracens: (24) 45 Tries: Lewington 2, Obatoyinbo 2, Taylor, Segun, Wray Cons: Vunipola 5 Jersey Reds:(6) 13 Try: Macfarlane Con: Cope Pens: Cope 2

Saracens bounced back from their opening round defeat by running in seven tries to beat Jersey Reds and secure a first Championship win.

Having lost 25-17 at Cornish Pirates last week the pressure was on the former English and European champions.

But two tries from Alex Lewington, two from Elliott Obatoyinbo and scores from Duncan Taylor, Rotimi Segun and Jackson Wray ensured a comfortable win.

Jersey's Jack Macfarlane got a try in his side's first game of the season.

Saracens - who were without their England stars including Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and Maro Itoje due to Six Nations commitments - were relegated to the second tier last season after breaching the Premiership's salary cap rules.

The Championship's Covid-19 shortened season began last week with 11 teams playing each other once and the top two playing off at the end of the season for promotion.