Tom Duncan scored for the second successive week for the Pirates

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle paid tribute to the professional nature of his side's 27-7 win at Richmond.

After last week's historic win over Saracens, Pirates are second in the Championship and one of three sides with two victories from two.

A first-half try from Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier was added to by Maliq Holden, Tom Duncan and Matt Bolwell two minutes from time for a bonus point.

"I'm really pleased to get that bonus point try in the end," Cattle said.

"We spoke about levels of emotion before this game. It was our first away game in over a year, and with that brings it's challenges - a long journey and how you prepare for the game.

"But the boys have been in a good mental space. We did look lethargic at times, but what was pleasing was it was a professional performance, we found a way into the game."