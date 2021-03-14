Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: Wales 'don't need to change anything' to win the Grand Slam against France

Six Nations 2021: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 20 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales centre George North says sealing a Grand Slam against France next weekend would prove one of the memorable moments of his career.

North is chasing a third Six Nations clean sweep after Grand Slam successes in 2012 and 2019 and also was part of the 2013 title winning side.

Wales have turned things around after winning three out of 10 games in 2020.

"It would be a decent one to add on to the story of 2021 after last year," said North.

"It's been a mental year for everyone involved from the autumn series to what we are playing for on Saturday.

"We know we have to be ready and how potent France are. To go to that next level we need to be at we've got to really up our game."

Few predicted Wayne Pivac's side would have been in this situation after finishing fifth in the Six Nations last season and recording the same position in the Autumn Nations Cup.

What a transformation. With Ireland defeating Scotland at Murrayfield, only France can now deny Wales lifting the Six Nations title with Les Bleus needing two victories, and at least one with a bonus point, to have a chance of overhauling Wayne Pivac's side.

Wales can seal the Grand Slam clean sweep next weekend in Paris after winning their first four games and already equalling their tournament record of 17 tries with a match remaining.

We've got a chance to take the Grand Slam

North has been a central part of the success after moving into midfield from the wing and also celebrating his 100th Wales international during the campaign.

"After the autumn series there wasn't much hype about us which is always good because we like to be underdogs," said North.

"The hard work the boys put in over the autumn series and the early part of the Six Nations is really coming true now.

"We are far from the finished article as it is now but we've still got to take some positives out of this performance against Italy and fully focus on next week."

Pivac has last both games against France in his tenure so far with Les Bleus looking to bounce back from a a 23-20 defeat against England.

France also have former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards in their ranks.

"We know what they are like physically, we know a lot about their defence from a certain man," said North.

"The way they attack with real flair, we know we've got to be on our mettle come Saturday.

"They are a team in good form at the moment. Physicality and defensively they've come on leaps and bounds and the way they attack is real potent. We know in every aspect of our game we've got to make a step up."