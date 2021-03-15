Jac Lloyd: Bristol Bears offer first professional deal to young fly-half

Jac Lloyd and his brother Ioan
Jac lloyd (left) and his Wales international brother Ioan have both come up through Bristol's youth ranks

Bristol Bears have agreed a first professional contract with 18-year-old fly-half Jac Lloyd.

Lloyd, who is the younger brother of newly-capped Wales and Bristol fly-half Ioan, has been playing for the Bears at youth level.

Lloyd has yet to make a senior appearance for Bristol.

"Jac is a fly-half with great potential who perfectly fits the club's long-term plan and vision for homegrown players," said Bristol boss Pat Lam.

