Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures: Exeter to face Lyon on 3 April

Exeter with the Champions Cup trophy
Exeter won their first Champions Cup title in October 2020

Exeter will continue their Heineken Champions Cup defence at home to Lyon in the last 16 on Saturday, 3 April.

Four-time champions Leinster kick off the knockout stages as they host Toulon on 2 April, before Gloucester welcome La Rochelle later on that Friday.

On the same day Cardiff Blues travel to London Irish in the second-tier Challenge Cup - the first of three Anglo-Welsh ties in the tournament.

The competitions' format was changed after coronavirus cancellations.

Champions Cup fixtures

All times BST

Friday, 2 April

  • 17:30 Leinster v RC Toulon, RDS Arena
  • 20:00 Gloucester v La Rochelle, Kingsholm

Saturday, 3 April

  • 12:30 Wasps v Clermont Auvergne, Ricoh Arena
  • 15:00 Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park
  • 17:30 Exeter Chiefs v Lyon, Sandy Park

Sunday, 4 April

  • 12:30 Racing 92 v Edinburgh, Paris La Defense Arena
  • 15:00 Bordeaux-Begles v Bristol Bears, Stade Chaban-Delmas
  • 17:30 Scarlets v Sale Sharks, Parc y Scarlets

Quarter-finals - 9-11 April

  • Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon
  • Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse
  • Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks
  • Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May

Final - Saturday, 22 May

Challenge Cup fixtures

All times BST

Friday, 2 April

  • 15:00 Zebre v Bath , Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
  • 17:30 London Irish v Cardiff Blues, Brentford Community Stadium
  • 20:00 Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors, GGL Stadium

Saturday, 3 April

  • 15:00 Benetton v Agen, Stadio Comunale di Monigo
  • 15:00 Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons, Liberty Stadium
  • 17:30 Dragons v Northampton Saints, Rodney Parade
  • 20:00 Leicester Tigers v Connacht, Welford Road

Sunday, 4 April

  • 20:00 Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop

Quarter-finals - 9-11 April

  • Winner Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Winner Benetton/Agen
  • Winner Dragons/Northampton Saints v Winner Harlequins/Ulster
  • Winner Zebre/Bath v Winner London Irish/Cardiff Blues
  • Winner Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Winner Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons

Semi-finals - 30 April-2 May

Final: Friday, 21 May

