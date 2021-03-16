Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tian Schoeman was a late replacement for the game at Newcastle after Rhys Priestland pulled out with injury

Bath fly-half Tian Schoeman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The 29-year-old South African was forced off shortly before half-time in Bath's 38-19 win at Newcastle on Saturday and will have surgery to correct the injury in the coming weeks.

He moved to the club in January on an 18-month deal from the Bloemfontein-based Pro14 side Cheetahs.

Schoeman has played just six times, with Newcastle being his second start.

"We all share Tian's heartbreak - our main priority right now is to give him our full care and support so that he can focus on starting to recover," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told the club website.

"This will feel like a huge setback, especially so early in his time with us, but Tian is an experienced player and he will give everything to his rehabilitation just as he does his training."