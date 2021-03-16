Kyle Hatherell has been with Jersey since 2018

Worcester Warriors have signed forward Kyle Hatherell from Championship side Jersey Reds on a two-year contract.

South Africa-born Hatherell, 25, who can play at lock or number eight, is on a deal from 1 April until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"Over the years the Championship has been such a good breeding ground," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"Not everyone comes through in the same way. Some are late developers who come through in an unorthodox way."

England-qualified, Hatherell, who was born and raised in South Africa, joined Jersey three years ago from Scottish Premiership side Marr, having previously played for Varsity College and Sharks Under-21s in South Africa.

"Not everyone comes through an academy," said Thomas. "The Championship gives those who have missed out for whatever reason the opportunity to show what they can do and fulfil their dreams.

"The Championship is a league we look at closely and Kyle is someone who really jumped out at us. He's mid-twenties but he's still pretty young in how many games of senior rugby he has played.

"For Kyle to be coming in next month is great. We are very grateful to Jersey for releasing him. It's a credit to the job that Harvey Biljon and his coaches are doing over there."