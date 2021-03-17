Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Francois Hougaard won Olympic bronze with the South Africa Sevens team in 2016 and also won the World Sevens Series in the same year

Wasps have signed experienced Worcester Warriors scrum-half Francois Hougaard on a deal which begins next season.

The South Africa international, 32, has played more than 80 games for Warriors since joining in 2016.

Head coach Lee Blackett said: "We are lucky to have some very talented young nines and 10s at the club.

"But with Dan Robson often away on international duty, adding Francois' experience will be invaluable to the balance of youth and experience."

Hougaard, who has played 46 Tests for the Springboks, said he was "massively excited" by the move.

"Wasps have some brilliant players and play a wonderful brand of rugby," he added. "I was hugely impressed by the ambition of the club and the vision and philosophy of the coaches."