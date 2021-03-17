Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Webb was forced off with the injury against Dragons on 6 March.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth has confirmed scrum-half Rhys Webb will be out for a minimum of two months after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Wales international is set to have surgery on the injury, which he sustained in the loss to Dragons.

"He'll have an operation which will take him out of action for a couple of months," Booth said.

"It's really disappointing for him at a critical time for us and a critical time for him."

The injury is a huge blow for the 32-year-old which will likely see him miss the rest of the season, including a potential British and Irish Lions tour.

"After the initial disappointment he's already pre-empting his rehab and getting things in a row to get him back as quickly as possible because he is very, very professional around him, his performance and his body so he's lining things up and moving on as quickly as he can," Booth added.

"I know the time-frames are in excess of two months which is really disappointing.

"I feel lucky to have him and the influence he has around. Once he's able to move around he'll come and play a part off the field as much as on it."

Ospreys travel to Pro14 reigning champions Leinster on Friday and Booth confirmed centre Owen Watkin has been released from Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the match at the RDS Arena.

Despite injuries to a number of the Ospreys pack, Booth confirmed that both Sam Parry and Kieran Williams are fit to return against Leinster.

Fly-half Stephen Myler will not feature while he recovers from a chest injury, while Booth says Dan Evans will continue to captain the side.

Ospreys today also confirmed the signing of Irish backrower Will Hickey from Leinster.

The 19-year-old will move to Wales on a two-year contract following a successful three-month trial with the region.

Booth said: "Will has shown he is a player of real potential and his signing is part of our strategic plan to grow the depth and quality of the Ospreys squad."