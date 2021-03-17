Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Fairbrother made his Dragons debut against Connacht during the 2014-15 season.

Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother has signed a new contract with the region until 2023.

The 29-year-old has made 138 appearances since joining Dragons during the summer of 2014.

Fairbrother previously played for Exeter Chiefs, Moseley, Cornish Pirates and Plymouth Albion.

"I know good things are around the corner and, after seven seasons here, I know it will be so worth it," Fairbrother said,

"I'm excited to stay and continue my journey with Dragons.

"The fans have also been fantastic with me during my at the region and I can't wait for them to be able to come home and return to Rodney Parade."

Ollie Griffiths, Sam Davies, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie and Jamie Roberts have also signed new deals with the Dragons.