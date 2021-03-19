Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Head coach Eddie Jones has said he expects a physical performance from England

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; text commentary and video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England travel to Ireland in the Six Nations with both teams out of the title-running but looking to end their tournament on a high.

England will seek to continue their resurgence with a fifth straight Test win against Ireland after ending France's Grand Slam hopes last weekend.

Ireland survived Scotland's second-half fightback to win last Sunday.

But having lost narrowly to France in February they are seeking a first home success in this year's Six Nations.

Both sides are seeking to secure second in the standings but the losing team could finish in fifth place.

There are also Lions places up for grabs to ensure both teams have plenty to play for.

Team news

Ireland make six changes, with second row James Ryan, centre Garry Ringrose and flanker Will Connors all missing out through injury.

Tadhg Beirne moves from the back row to lock and Dave Kilcoyne starts at loose-head prop instead of Cian Healy.

Josh van der Flier replaces Connors, CJ Stander moves to six for his final Six Nations game and Jack Conan plays at number eight.

Bundee Aki comes in for Ringrose in midfield, Jacob Stockdale is preferred to James Lowe on the wing and Conor Murray starts at scrum-half in place of Jamison Gibson-Park.

England make just one change to their starting XV, with Henry Slade missing out because of a calf problem sustained in training.

Elliot Daly replaces Slade at outside centre - just four of his 51 England caps have come there and his only start was in the win over South Africa at Twickenham in November 2016.

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant could make his Six Nations debut after taking Daly's place among the replacements in the only other change to Eddie Jones' 23-man squad.

France and Scotland's round three fixture was postponed, leaving them with an extra game still to play

Commentator's notes

Alastair Eykyn: "As the finish line approaches, both of these sides will be frustrated to be out of the Championship reckoning.

They have both suffered from a lack of fluency and cohesion, although England rediscovered theirs in the thriller against France. The big question for Eddie Jones will be whether that was a flash in the pan, or the start of a sustained period of quality.

"With the Irish having much to prove as an attacking force, Andy Farrell has made six changes including the recall of Conor Murray at scrum-half, and Jacob Stockdale on the wing."

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on making six changes: "Conor has another week behind him training-wise, so he's fresh and fit and raring to go. He's a big game player.

"With James there's a few things that we've talked about over the series, over the Six Nations. He's very young as far as international experience is concerned, he's learned a lot in his time.

"Will was unbelievably unfortunate. He's had a great tournament and really progressed. It was something out of nothing. He came down in an awkward position on his knee. He'll have some more checks in the coming days."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "This is our most important game of the tournament and we want to finish well.

"We're anticipating a hard, tough game against Ireland and we've picked this team to cope with that.

"We want to take it to Ireland physically and play the rugby we want to play."

Line-ups

Ireland: 15-Keenan; 14-Earls, 13-Henshaw, 12-Aki, 11-Stockdale; 10-Sexton (capt), 9-Murray; 1-Kilcoyne, 2-Herring, 3-Furlong, 4-Henderson, 5-Beirne, 6-Stander, 7-Van Der Flier, 8-Conan

Replacements: 16-Kelleher, 17-Healy, 18-Porter, 19-Baird, 20-O'Mahony, 21-Gibson-Park, 22-Burns, 23-Larmour

England: 15-Malins; 14-Watson, 13-Daly, 12-Farrell (capt), 11-May; 10-Ford, 9-Youngs; 1-M Vunipola, 2-Cowan-Dickie, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Ewels, 6-Wilson, 7-Curry, 8-B Vunipola

Replacements: 16-George, 17-Genge, 18-Stuart, 19-Hill, 20-Earl, 21-Robson, 22-Lawrence, 23-Marchant

Match facts

Head-to-head

The team leading at half-time between Ireland and England has always won in the Six Nations (10 victories each).

Ireland could lose back-to-back home meetings for the first time in the Six Nations.

England scored four tries in Dublin in 2019, matching their total tally from the previous seven visits.

Ireland

Ireland could lose successive home games for only the second time in the Six Nations.

They are the only team yet to concede a try in the opening 20 minutes, while they have conceded a joint-low of one in the final quarter (level with Scotland).

Ireland have a tournament-high ruck success rate of 97%.

England

England could lose three games in the same tournament for only the fourth time in the Six Nations.

They have won 10 of their last 13 Test matches.

England have scored four tries in the final 20 minutes of matches, more than any other team.

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Mike Adamson (Scotland) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Romain Poite (France)