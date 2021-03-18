Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Newcastle have lost two of their last three home Premiership games at Kingston Park - against Exeter and Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 19 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Experienced back-rower Will Welch plays his first competitive match of the season as he is named in the Newcastle starting XV, one of seven changes.

Among the returnees are halves Joel Hodgson and Michael Young, plus packmen Logovi'i Mulipola and Marco Fuser.

Former Falcons Rob Miller, Zach Kibirige, Jimmy Gopperth and Kieran Brookes all feature for Wasps.

Skipper Joe Launchbury starts too, while England hopeful Alfie Barbeary is back, named on the bench.

After winning their first three games this season to top the table in December, Newcastle have won just twice since - both at Kingston Park, against Gloucester and Harlequins, as well as having three games called off by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Wasps have also been in poor form, having won only once since early January - a run that started with the loss of their players to Six Nations duty.

But they have not lost on their last six trips to Kingston Park, since a 15-10 home win in October 2011, when Gopperth kicked all the Falcons points.

Newcastle: Penny; Carreras, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Stevenson; Hodgson, Young (c); Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson, Welch, Van der Walt

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Montgomery, Chick, Schreuder, Connon, Tait

Wasps: Miller; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Gopperth, Wolstenholme; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (c), Rowlands, Shields, Young, Vailanu

Replacements: Oghre, West, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Barbeary, Vellacott, Atkinson, Minozzi

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.