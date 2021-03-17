Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bryan Byrne previously made 47 appearances for Leinster before joining Bristol

Bristol Bears hooker Bryan Byrne and winger Niyi Adeolokun have agreed to extend their contracts with the current Premiership leaders.

Byrne, 27, initially made the move to Ashton Gate on a short-term loan from Leinster in February 2020 before it became permanent in July.

Adeolokun, 30, also crossed the Irish Sea joining from Connacht last summer.

He has scored twice in the Premiership so far this campaign, at Harlequins in December and against Wasps last Friday.

Byrne has also scored seven tries so far this season in some impressive displays in the Bears' front row.

"Bristol is a great place to be," he said. "It's a club that's going places with a great group of lads here."