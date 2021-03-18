Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Cormac Izuchukwu has made four senior appearances as a replacement.

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Zebre Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website

Cormac Izuchukwu will make his first senior start in Ulster's final Pro14 match of the season against Zebre.

The 21-year-old is named at lock alongside Kieran Treadwell in a youthful side named by Dan McFarland.

David McCann starts in the back row while fellow academy graduates Rob Lyttle, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy make up the back three.

Ulster cannot catch Conference A leaders Leinster, who have already booked their place in the Pro14 final.

The match is Kingspan Stadium is Ulster's final of the regular Pro14 season before their European Challenge Cup match with Harlequins on Easter Sunday. The Rainbow Cup, which features South African sides the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, is set to commence from 17 April.

Marty Moore is joined by Eric O'Sullivan and John Andrew in the front row while Izuchukwu will line out with Treadwell in the second row. Jordi Murphy captains the side and packs down in the back row with Sean Reidy and highly-rated number eight McCann.

John Cooney adds plenty of experience at scrum-half alongside Michael Lowry, who impressed at fly-half in Ulster's victory over the Dragons on Saturday.

James Hume and Stewart Moore are reunited at centre while Baloucoune, Lyttle and McIlroy complete the starting team.

Brad Roberts, Calum Reid, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor and Matty Rea offer forward options on the bench while Dave Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham will provide backline cover.

Ulster: McIlroy, Lyttle; Hume, S Moore; Baloucoune; Lowry, Cooney; M Moore, Andrew, O'Sullivan; Izuchukwu, Treadwell, Reidy, Murphy, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, Reid, O'Toole, O'Connor, Rea, Shanahan, Madigan, Moxham.