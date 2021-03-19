Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Welshman Rhys Priestland aggravated an existing shoulder injury in the warm-up at Newcastle a week ago

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 20 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath have stand-off Rhys Priestland fit to return after pulling out prior to last Saturday's win at Newcastle.

Recalls for winger Will Muir and centre Max Clark are the other two changes.

Teenage Worcester fly-half Fin Smith will become the youngest Warriors player to start a Premiership match - at 18 years and 313 days old.

Scrum-half Francis Hougaard, who has agreed a move to Wasps next season, drops to the bench but ex-England winger Chris Ashton is fit to return.

Hougaard is joined on the bench by back-row forward Cornell du Preez, who has been released from Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Bath have only enjoyed one home win at The Rec this season

Injury-hit Worcester are without 16 players, while centre Ollie Lawrence is on international duty with England.

Tight-head prop Joe Morris makes his first start, while midweek recruit Maks van Dyk, on a short-term loan from Exeter, comes straight in for bench duty.

Lock Graham Kitchener remains the youngest-ever player to represent Warriors in the Premiership. He was 18 years and 195 days when he came on as a replacement at Wasps in April 2008.

Bath remain without England winger Anthony Watson and props Bene Obano and Will Stuart, but fit-again England flanker Sam Underhill makes a third successive start. He scored one of their six tries - all by forwards - in last Saturday's thumping win at Newcastle.

Form guide

After last weekend's narrow defeat by London Irish, Worcester remain bottom of the Premiership, 12 points behind ninth-placed Bath - but only three adrift of 11th-placed Gloucester.

Although they have not won since the opening weekend of the season, they have picked up four-point 'wins' from Covid-hit cancellations - and they have picked up a losing bonus point in five of their last seven matches.

In-form Bath have won four of their last five games - their only loss was to champions Exeter - and they have only lost one of their last seven meetings with Worcester.

Bath: De Glanville; McConnochie, Joseph, Clark, Muir; Priestland, Spencer; J Schoeman, Dunn, Thomas, McNally (capt), Stooke, Reid, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Cordwell, Judge, Ellis, Staddon, Chudley, Bailey, Cokanasiga.

Worcester: David; Ashton, Morris, Butler, Humphreys; Smith, Simpson; Thomas, Miller, J Morris, A Kitchener, Batley, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Dodd.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Van Dyk, Clegg, du Preez, Hougaard, Searle, Venter.

Referee: Adam Leal.