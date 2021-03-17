Alecs Donovan: Wales centre announces retirement from internationals

Meet Alecs Donovan, Wales centre and yoga teacher

Wales women's centre Alecs Donovan has announced her retirement from international rugby.

The 30-year-old has won seven caps for Wales since her debut as a replacement against Italy at the Principality Stadium in 2018.

"I've had the biggest highs; the biggest lows; the best times and the worst.," she said.

"I just know in my heart this is the right decision. I need to take a break and have some space away from it."

Donovan added in the post on Instagram: "I've fallen in love and had my heart broken by rugby. It's always an emotional rollercoaster but one I wouldn't change."

