Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Devin Toner made his Ireland debut against Samoa in 2010

Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Fri, 19 Mar Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app

Devin Toner will equal Gordon D'Arcy's all-time record of 261 Leinster appearances in Friday's Pro14 game at home to Scarlets.

Cian Kelleher misses out through injury, with Rory O'Loughlin moving to right wing as his replacement.

Ospreys Hooker Sam Parry and centre Kieran Williams are both fit to return for the Welsh region's final 2020-21 Pro14 fixture.

Williams will partner Owen Watkin, who has been released by Wales.

Fly-half Stephen Myler remains absent for Ospreys as he recovers from a chest injury, with Luke Price at 10 and full-back Dan Evans continuing as captain.

Williams replaces Joe Hawkins at inside centre, with Cai Evans for Keelan Giles the other change amongst the backs from last weekend's narrow defeat in Glasgow.

Parry will play in a front row with Ma'afu Fia and loose-head Rhys Henry, 22, who will make his first Ospreys start.

Ospreys head to the Irish capital hoping to avoid a fourth successive defeat following losses to Ulster, Dragons and Glasgow in the last three weeks, but they may need a win to guarantee third spot.

Leinster's last match before next week's Pro14 final against Munster comes against a team they have beaten in their previous four meetings.

Max O'Reilly again starts at full-back with Dave Kearney continuing on the left wing after his hat-trick of tries last weekend against Zebre.

Ciaran Frawley returns from injury at centre to partner Jamie Osborne making only his second start.

Rowan Osborne comes in at scrum-half alongside number 10 Harry Byrne.

Toner, who made made his debut in 2006 and also has 70 Ireland caps, will partner Ross Molony in the second row of a pack which sees Peter Dooley win his 90th Leinster cap, alongside Sean Cronin and Michael Bent in the front row.

In the back row Josh Murphy starts at number eight for the first time.

It will be a tough challenge for the Ospreys in Dublin, Leinster have not lost to a Welsh region since a trip to Llanelli two and a half years ago.

Toby Booth, Ospreys Head coach, said: "Leinster have a final to look forward to and various bits and pieces, they are much further down the track in their progression and they are the benchmark for people to measure themselves against.

"It's another opportunity for the Ospreys to move forward, as a group and to see how much we can transfer on a weekly basis. The one thing I would celebrate around this group of players is that they learn the lessons pretty quickly.

"That is a sign of a team which has potential and we need to keep pushing that potential into performance and wins. We talk about having pride in our performance, so when we look back at it, we have pride in what we do."

Leinster: Max O'Reilly; Rory O'Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Ciaran Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Rowan Osborne; Peter Dooley, Sean Cronin. Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (capt), Scott Penny, Josh Murphy.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Sean O'Brien, Hugh O'Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Andrew Smith.

Ospreys: Dan Evans (capt); Dewi Cross, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Cai Evans; Luke Price, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhys Henry, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Garyn Phillips, Tom Botha, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Shaun Venter, Josh Thomas, Joe Hawkins.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher and Stuart Gaffikin (both IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)