Elliot Daly - normally a full-back - came off the bench for England's win against France last Saturday

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade against Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations match, making his first international start at outside centre since 2016.

Slade suffered a calf injury in training on Monday, making way for Daly - a replacement full-back in last weekend's victory against France - to return to the starting XV.

Harlequins back Joe Marchant is among the replacements.

England's forward pack is unchanged.

Before last weekend, Daly had been head coach Eddie Jones' starting full-back since 2018 and before that the 28-year-old played on the wing. The match in Dublin will be his fifth England appearance at centre.

Jones has had uncapped Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu in his training squad throughout the tournament but instead opted to name Marchant on the bench after calling up the Quins back earlier in the week as cover for Slade.

England won the Six Nations title in 2020 but the best they can hope for this year is a second-place finish after losses to Wales and Scotland.

England team to face Ireland

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

