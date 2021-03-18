Six Nations 2021: Ireland v England - Elliot Daly will replace injured Henry Slade at outside centre

Elliot Daly hands off France's Cameron Woki
Elliot Daly - normally a full-back - came off the bench for England's win against France last Saturday
Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade against Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations match, making his first international start at outside centre since 2016.

Slade suffered a calf injury in training on Monday, making way for Daly - a replacement full-back in last weekend's victory against France - to return to the starting XV.

Harlequins back Joe Marchant is among the replacements.

England's forward pack is unchanged.

Before last weekend, Daly had been head coach Eddie Jones' starting full-back since 2018 and before that the 28-year-old played on the wing. The match in Dublin will be his fifth England appearance at centre.

Jones has had uncapped Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu in his training squad throughout the tournament but instead opted to name Marchant on the bench after calling up the Quins back earlier in the week as cover for Slade.

England won the Six Nations title in 2020 but the best they can hope for this year is a second-place finish after losses to Wales and Scotland.

England team to face Ireland

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 11:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by joel, today at 11:18

    I’m thinking wattson at full back, and daly and may as wingers. If Jack nowell was fit I would choose him in Daly’s place.

  • Comment posted by BOD loves a Guinness, today at 11:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 11:15

    St Patrick's Day yesterday, and now the news that England are still ignoring Sam Simmonds for the match on Saturday ! What a great time to be Irish!

    • Reply posted by joel, today at 11:18

      joel replied:
      They are in a bobble

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:14

    Decent looking side, though I suppose pretty much any England side is! What matters is that we turn in a performance like last week & finish on a high note; no ill-discipline please, chaps!

  • Comment posted by Hector, today at 11:14

    Wonder what Odowgu has to do...

  • Comment posted by greggg, today at 11:13

    1 good performance out of 4 is simple not good enough. Even if we win on Saturday massive question marks still surround the captaincy, out attack, our discipline and 8, 9, 10, 12, 15.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 11:12

    I’ve always liked Daly at 13, but Eddie does have a pattern of shifting position of the key established players rather than bringing in new faces: Faz to 12, Curry to 8, Itoje / Lawes to 6 and now Daly to 13. I’m not saying that these decisions were all wrong, but it does support the argument that certain players have a gold card.

  • Comment posted by wearefamily, today at 11:12

    No space for Sam Simmons again!

    • Reply posted by gsmith, today at 11:13

      gsmith replied:
      You do realise they are in a bubble...

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 11:12

    If we’d lost a prop Jones would have put Daly in. Seems to be operating a closed shop.

    • Reply posted by gsmith, today at 11:15

      gsmith replied:
      A closed shop of a bubble - correct. People are not meant to be interchangeable in a bubble during a global pandemic, how observant of you

  • Comment posted by Peake, today at 11:12

    Daly back in his most natural position.

    Got to feel for Odogwu. Holds tackle bags for 10 weeks. I wonder what Blackett thinks.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 11:12

    If we lose Odogwu to Italy we only have Eddie to blame. Unbelievable having him in the bubble all this time only for someone else to come in who fulfils the same role.

  • Comment posted by Underwhelmed , today at 11:10

    what is the point of having Lawrence in the squad

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 11:10

    Not sure that this will do much for Lawrence's confidence.

    In attack Daly was good last week but his defence this season has been a revolving door. Personally I think it's a mistake.

    I would like to see Lawrence and Marchant at 12 and 13 later in the game though.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 11:09

    So much weaker looking without Tuilagi, Nowell, Simmonds and now Slade! No panic just yet. 2.5 years from the showpiece tournament.

    Should be a great day of rugby on Saturday. What an impressive turnaround if Wales clinch a Grand Slam. Best of luck all.

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 11:14

      MW replied:
      Any team would miss Tuilagi. Slade and Nowell are both great players but we have other quality options although I'd have preferred to see Lawrence rather than Daly at 13.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 11:09

    Wasted opportunity again.

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 11:09

    Ireland will beat this team selection..

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 11:09

    I thought Daly looked far better when he came on last week. That said he not an international full back and it will be good to see what he does in his actual position now he’s been given the chance

    • Reply posted by Nick Auger , today at 11:11

      Nick Auger replied:
      How many games has he actually played at 13? My guess would be not actually that many?

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 11:09

    So two players playing at centre, that aren't centres. Makes perfect sense....

    • Reply posted by Chaz52004, today at 11:11

      Chaz52004 replied:
      Hmmm, Daly is a centre, played at 13 for Wasps. he has been playing out of position at Full back.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 11:08

    If England beat Ireland and France beat Wales (which they will) then England will be remembered as the champions in this odd year of the Six Nations.

    • Reply posted by JONES 47, today at 11:10

      JONES 47 replied:
      not happening

