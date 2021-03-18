Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alan Gilpin was tournament director for the 2019 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby has appointed Alan Gilpin as its chief executive.

The Englishman, 47, had been interim chief executive of rugby's international governing body since Brett Gosper's departure in January.

Since joining World Rugby in 2014, Gilpin has been chief operating officer as well as Rugby World Cup managing director.

Gilpin said he was "immensely proud and honoured" to lead an organisation "at a really exciting stage in its history".

He added: "With a new strategic plan ready to launch, considerable talent within the organisation and an executive board that has ambitious goals for the next few years, it is set to be a pivotal period in the growth of the sport.

"I am also well aware of the challenges that we face as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and seek to get rugby back on the field in many parts of the world."