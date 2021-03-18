Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Scotland v Italy Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Stuart Hogg will play fly-half for a much-changed Scotland in their Six Nations match against Italy, with Finn Russell out with concussion.

The Exeter Chiefs full-back has filled in at 10 during games, but has yet to start there for Scotland.

Huw Jones returns at outside centre for the penultimate match, having come on to score in the defeat by Ireland.

Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist form a new second-row, with Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings both injured.

Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele will play inside Hogg, having been forced to fill in on the wing and in the back-row as a replacement in the Six Nations so far.

Dave Cherry is another of the seven personnel changes, as he makes his first Scotland start at hooker as George Turner drops to the bench.

Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson is also back in the starting XV after serving a ban following his red card against Wales, and Gloucester second-row Alex Craig could make his debut from the bench.

After starting the tournament with a statement win against England, Scotland have slipped to narrow defeats at home to Wales and Ireland, and are yet to play France after the original match was postponed.

"Saturday is an opportunity for us to show an improved performance and a much truer reflection of who we are as a team," said head coach Gregor Townsend.

"Italy have performed better away from home in this year's championship, causing both England and France a number of problems. We expect them to produce their best rugby of the season against us."

Scotland: Maitland; Graham; Jones, Johnson; Van der Merwe; Hogg, Steele; Sutherland, Cherry, Z Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Berghan, Craig, Haining, Price, Van der Walt, Harris.