CJ Stander made his Ireland debut against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Andy Farrell has called on Ireland to help CJ Stander end his international career on a high against England.

The Munster back row announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 30.

South Africa-born Stander has earned Ireland 50 caps and represented the Lions in 2017.

"What we do want to do is enjoy the week with CJ and make sure that we put in a performance that he is happy to end his Ireland career on," said head coach Farrell.

Stander will start against England in Dublin on Saturday in his 51st and final cap. He qualified for Ireland in October 2015 through residency and made his international debut against Wales the following February.

Farrell, who knew of Stander's decision for "a few weeks", admits Ireland will have to produce their best display of the tournament to give the back row a memorable send-off should England replicate the performance they put in to beat France last weekend.

"If we need any more emotion to go into an England game, which is the last game of a competition, we're in the wrong place anyway," said Farrell.

"CJ has been in a great mood and he's making sure that he is going to enjoy this weekend and we're all going to be with him on that. We're in determined mood to try and put a statement out there this weekend.

"We're up against a very good side who played extremely well last week. The standard of the French and the English game was top notch and I'm sure they are hoping to put a similar performance in.

"If that happens, we have to give an 80-minute performance that's certainly the best of our competition so far."

Stockdale 'looks sharp'

Ireland are seeking a first win over Eddie Jones' men since their Grand Slam glory of three years ago as they look to cement second spot.

Farrell's side bounced back from successive defeats to championship-chasing sides Wales and France with wins over Italy and Scotland.

Winger Jacob Stockdale and centre Bundee Aki will make their first appearances of this year's Championship, while scrum-half Conor Murray, prop Dave Kilcoyne, and back-rows Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan have also been recalled.

Lock James Ryan, flanker Will Connors and centre Garry Ringrose each miss out through injury, with Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park dropped to the bench and misfiring James Lowe left out altogether.

Ulster back Stockdale will play on the flank for his country for the first time since defeat at Twickenham last February, having recovered from a recent knee problem.

"We all know how dangerous he is. He makes things happen. He's been out injured, he's lost a bit of weight," said Farrell.

"He looks really sharp. He's had a good few games (for Ulster) behind him now and he's ready to go."