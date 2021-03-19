Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alapati Leiua returns at inside centre for the Premiership leaders

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentaries on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make six changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Bristol Bears to Franklin's Gardens.

Fit-again wing Matt Proctor and centre Rory Hutchinson return, while Nick Isiekwe, Api Ratuniyarawa, Paul Hill and Sam Matavesi are back in the pack.

Bristol make three changes as they look to build on an unbeaten five-game run.

Samoan international Alapati Leiua is in at centre, while forwards John Afoa and Chris Vui return, with Luke Morahan and Sam Bedlow back on the bench.

Bristol have won all of their last four meetings with Northampton, including their two most recent visits to Franklin's Gardens.

But Northampton have only lost twice in their last seven Premiership games to climb to fifth in the table - only two points off a top-four place, although 16 behind pace-setting Bristol.

Bristol have lost just three times away from home in any competition since the end of August and all three were at the Ricoh Arena against Wasps.

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Grayson, James; Waller (capt), Matavesi, Hill, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Painter, Moon, Tonks, Taylor, Francis, Mallinder,

Bristol: Purdy; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Leiua, Naulago; Eden, Uren; Y Thomas, Byrne, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Bedlow, Morahan.

Referee: Tom Foley