A limited number of fans were in attendance as Sale beat London Irish 21-13 at the Brentford Community Stadium in December

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Date: Sunday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make six changes to the side that was beaten by Northampton as they welcome London Irish in the Premiership on Sunday.

Bevan Rodd, Coenie Oosthuizen, Cameron Neild, Josh Beaumont, Robert du Preez, Connor Doherty all return to Sale's XV.

London Irish make one change to their side after their victory against Worcester as Ben Donnell comes in.

He replaces Blair Cowan for the trip to Greater Manchester, with Irish two points behind Sale in the table.

Meanwhile for Sale, James Harper is poised to make his debut from the bench and is joined among the replacements by the returning Will Cliff, AJ MacGinty and Luke James.

The Exiles' win against the struggling Warriors came courtesy of a Paddy Jackson penalty which, at 61 yards, was the longest of the season so far.

Cowan loses his place in the starting line-up for the visitors despite making 35 tackles in the win against Worcester, the most by any player in a Premiership match.

Sale: Hammersley, McGuigan, S. James, Doherty, Reed; R. du Preez, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, De Jager, Ross (capt), Neild, JL. du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Harper, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, MacGinty, L. James.

London Irish: Stokes, Loader, Rona, Brophy-Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Donnell, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Cowan, Phipps, Joseph, Parton.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys