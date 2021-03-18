Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Hurley has made five appearances for Munster A this season

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Benetton Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Friday, 19 March Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website.

Second row Cian Hurley will make his Munster debut in Friday's Pro14 match with Benetton at Thomond Park.

Hurley, 20, has been promoted to the senior set-up after impressing for the Munster A side this season.

It is the last regulation game before Munster face champions Leinster in the Pro14 final on 27 March.

Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery and Paddy Patterson are all handed their first starts in Johann van Graan's youthful side.

Ireland squad member Andrew Conway and Liam Coombes join Flannery in the back three with Rory Scannell and Alex McHenry at centre.

Liam O'Connor, Barron and Keynan Knox are named in the front row with Patterson and JJ Hanrahan starting at half-back.

Munster: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O'Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O'Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O'Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.