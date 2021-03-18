Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England produced their best performance of the 2021 Six Nations so far to beat France last Saturday

Guinness Six Nations 2021 - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 20 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Eddie Jones says "poison" about playing style must be removed from players' minds before Saturday's game against Ireland.

The 2020 Six Nations champions found their best form in this year's tournament so far to claim a thrilling victory against France last weekend.

But they cannot retain the title after defeats by Scotland and Wales.

"There's a story around the game," Jones told BBC Sport. "You guys fill players' heads full of poison."

Jones was referring to the praise his England team earned for the way they played against France, in contrast to earlier performances in the tournament.

He added: "We're trying to take the poison out of it."

Jones believes the match in Dublin could be more attritional than the free-flowing win against France.

"We know what the game is going to be like, we've got an idea," he continued.

"But sometimes when all the narrative is about 'fantastic, free-flowing, this is how we want to play all the time' - that seeps into players' heads."

'Sometimes you've got to win ugly'

Following England's win against Italy in their second match, former captain Matt Dawson said the side lacked "an attacking instinct".

But Jones' men appeared to turn things around against France, with Dawson calling the win a "lightbulb moment" for the team.

"The expectation is that the next game is going to be like that - that it's going to be free-flowing," Jones continued.

"But generally speaking, when you've played like that in a game, the opposition will try to take that away from you in the next game, so it becomes a tough, grinding affair.

"I'm not criticising what the media does and the fans have got to have their own opinion. Of course they're entitled to their opinion but the reality of the game is different to that.

"Sometimes you've got to win ugly. Do you think the players put their body on the line because they want to play terrible rugby?

"We all want to play good rugby but sometimes it doesn't happen like that."

France and Scotland's round three fixture was postponed, leaving them with an extra game still to play

Daly for Slade 'like for like'

Centre Henry Slade - a key component in England's attack - will miss the Dublin game through injury and is replaced in the starting XV by Elliot Daly.

Daly usually plays at full-back for Jones but was demoted to the bench against France, replaced by Max Malins who will remain at 15 for the Ireland game.

Jones said the choice to move Daly to the centre was in anticipation of a "strong aerial battle".

"It's a like for like selection," he explained. "We feel like having a left-footer at 13, which Slade gave us, will be handy. Elliot is a high work-rate player which is important in a kicking game."