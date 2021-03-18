Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Davies has made 78 Dragons appearances since his regional debut in 2013

Dragons lock Joe Davies has become the latest player to re-sign for the region.

The 25-year-old joined Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Harrison Keddie, Ben Carter and Aneurin Owen in pledging his future at Rodney Parade.

"Joe is a hard-working and committed member of our squad," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is determined to help us achieve our long-term aspiration."

Davies worked his way through the academy system at Dragons, impressing at under-16 and under-18 level before playing for Bedwas and Newport in the Welsh Premiership.

The former Newport High School pupil, who has played for Wales Under-20s has made 14 appearances this season.