Joe Davies: Lock signs new Dragons contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Dragons lock Joe Davies has become the latest player to re-sign for the region.
The 25-year-old joined Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Harrison Keddie, Ben Carter and Aneurin Owen in pledging his future at Rodney Parade.
"Joe is a hard-working and committed member of our squad," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.
"He is determined to help us achieve our long-term aspiration."
Davies worked his way through the academy system at Dragons, impressing at under-16 and under-18 level before playing for Bedwas and Newport in the Welsh Premiership.
The former Newport High School pupil, who has played for Wales Under-20s has made 14 appearances this season.