Simon Kerrod has played 39 games for Harlequins since joining in 2019

Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has extended his contract.

The 28-year-old South African moved to Quins after two seasons at Worcester in the summer of 2019 having first moved to Europe in 2016 when he joined Championship side Jersey Reds.

The former Sharks and Eastern Province tighthead was called up to the England squad for last October's Autumn Nations Cup but did not play.

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Kerrod's newly-signed deal.

"Simon's been fantastic since joining us in 2019," Harlequins scrum coach Adam Jones told the club website.

"He's a strong scrummager and a fantastic all-round set-piece operator as well as being a dynamic front row around the pitch."