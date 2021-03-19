Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty has won 45 caps for Wales since his international debut in 2015

Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sun, 21 Mar Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage : Live commentary BBC Sport website and app.

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty will return for the Pro14 visit of Glasgow on Sunday.

Moriarty was a late withdrawal because of a hip injury in the 26-22 defeat against Ulster last weekend.

Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown will make his first appearance for the club in five months after recovering from a neck injury.

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings is named at full-back after serving a three-match suspension.

Wales have released Dragons centre Nick Tompkins who is again named as a replacement. Back-rower Aaron Wainwright has travelled to France despite not being involved in the match-day 23.

Moriarty is one of four changes made to the starting side and slots in at number eight with Ollie Griffiths moving to openside flanker.

Lock Matthew Screech returns to the side to partner Joe Davies in the second row.

Argentina international scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou starts, alongside Sam Davies at half-back, while wing Ashton Hewitt returns.

Rhodri Williams is set to make his 100th league appearance from the bench while there is also a return for Jordan Williams among the replacements.

Champions Cup qualification is up for grabs for Dragons, who are currently fifth in Conference A.

Glasgow are still hoping to overhaul Ospreys into third place, the same spot that guarantees Champions Cup qualification.

The club that finishes fourth will face a waiting game to see if the Pro14 has eight spots in next season's premier European tournament.

"After two wins on the bounce, we go away to an inform and almost full strength Dragons, with only a couple players away to Wales," said Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

"Our destiny is in our own hands this weekend and a win on Sunday will give us a chance to qualify for the European Champions Cup next season.

"We reward form and once again this weekend's team includes a number of our young players who have been going well as well as a number of experienced players coming back to us."

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Ben Fry, Rhodri Williams, Nick Tompkins, Jordan Williams.

Glasgow: Adam Hastings; Rufus McLean, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Lee Jones; Ross Thompson, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli, Fraser Brown, Enrique Pieretto, Richie Gray, Kiran McDonald, Rob Harley, Thomas Gordon, Ryan Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Dylan Evans, D'arcy Rae, Leone Nakarawa, Fotu Lokotui, Jamie Dobie, Pete Horne, Ollie Smith.