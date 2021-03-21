Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sean Maitland is a surprise absentee from Gregor Townsend's 29-man squad for Scotland's final Six Nations game against France in Paris on Friday.

While the Saracens player misses out, fellow back Adam Hastings is available after a three-match suspension.

Glasgow Warriors team-mate Fraser Brown does not make the squad despite the hooker returning from injury for his club on Sunday.

Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Gray misses out again through injury.

Friday's game was postponed from Sunday 28 February after an outbreak of Covid-19 within the French camp, with head coach Fabien Galthie and 11 players testing positive for the virus.

Scotland are looking for a victory that would take them above Ireland and Friday's visitors into second place in the Six Nations table.

France will snatch the title from Wales if they secure a winning margin of 21 points or more in a bonus-point win.

More to follow.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Simon Berghan, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Rob Harley, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Grant Stewart, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs: Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg (captain), Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Rufus McLean, Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Jaco van der Walt.