Six Nations: Scotland 52-10 Italy - Townsend's side rout visitors at Murrayfield

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Italy
Scotland: (24) 52
Tries: Cherry 2, Van der Merwe 2, Graham, Jones, Steele, Johnson Con: Hogg 6
Italy: (10) 10
Try: Bigi Con: Garbisi Pen: Garbisi

Scotland ran in eight tries as they dispatched a limp Italy at Murrayfield and returned to winning ways in the Six Nations.

Hooker Dave Cherry and wing Duhan van der Merwe both scored twice, with Darcy Graham and Huw Jones running in first-half scores.

Scott Steele and Sam Johnson also scored as Italy's indiscipline brought two yellow cards after the break.

Scotland could still salvage second place from their Six Nations campaign.

However, it would require a bonus point in the rearranged trip to France - a far tougher assignment - and other results to go their way.

Several of coach Gregor Townsend's rejigged line-up took the opportunity to shine.

Centre Jones - making his first start in more than a year - looked sharp, while Cherry - preferred to George Turner - was precise at a line-out that misfired in defeat by Ireland.

Whatever positives, however, come with the caveat that they came against an Italy side who were vastly over-matched for the fifth round in succession.

Hogg given armchair ride

Van der Merwe scored his fifth and sixth tries in nine Test appearances for Scotland
The most eye-catching Scotland selection was captain Stuart Hogg taking on starting fly-half duties for the first time in 84 Tests.

With the injured Finn Russell working as a waterboy, Hogg pulled the strings in an understated way in the 54 minutes before replacement Jaco van der Walt took over stand-off duties.

In truth, Hogg did not have to do much to unlock Italy's defence. He simply shipped on the feast of fast, front-foot ball and let Jones and Johnson carve into space.

Van der Merwe's impressive season continued with another bustling performance, while Hamish Watson, another British and Irish Lions contender, showed physicality and deft hands in an all-court performance.

Hogg's through-the-legs pass that very nearly put Van der Merwe into the corner summed up Scotland's spirit as game meandered to a finish, long over as a contest, in the second half.

The only thing left by the end was the record books as Scotland piled on to claim their biggest winning margin in Six Nations history.

Italy's eternal wait goes on

Italy have not won a Six Nations game since 2015

It started well for Italy. The pack won a penalty at the first scrum. Fly-half Paolo Garbisi provided a platform with a bold touch-finder. Captain Luca Bigi bullocked over for the first try after five minutes.

Seven of Italy's 12 Six Nations wins since 2000 have come against Scotland, including their most recent back in 2015.

However, since then they have recorded 31 straight defeats in the tournament. Any hopes the visitors had of ending that miserable run disintegrated as poor individual defence and repeated indiscipline undermined occasional promising passages of play.

Too slow to advance in defence. Too inaccurate in the tackle. Scotland's backline made yards easily even before Federico Mori was shown yellow for a late shoulder shot on Johnson midway through the first half.

Italy's Sebastian Negri and Monty Ioane both followed him to the sin bin in the second half and back row Michele Lamaro was fortunate that his shoulder to the head of Jamie Ritchie was judged to be a penalty when others have seen red for similar.

This campaign has been a chastening christening for Italy's promising generation. They have conceded more tries (34) and more points (239), and registered the worst points difference (-184), than in 21 previous Six Nations tournaments.

Time, and surely many more defeats, will prove whether the likes of Garbisi, Lamaro and scrum-half Stephen Varney can restore the team to competitiveness at this level.

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Sean Maitland, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Stuart Hogg (capt), 9-Scott Steele; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-David Cherry, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Alex Craig, 20. Nick Haining, 21. Ali Price, 22. Jaco van der Walt, 23. Chris Harris

Italy: 15-Edoardo Padovani, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Federico Mori, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney; 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Luca Bigi (capt), 3-Marco Riccioni, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Johan Meyer, 8-Michele Lamaro

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Andrea Lovotti, 18- Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Riccardo Favretto, 20-Maxime Mbanda, 21-Marcello Violi, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Marco Zanon

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Karl Dickson (England) & Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Alex Ruiz (France)

Comments

Join the conversation

269 comments

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 16:32

    Could Premiership Rugby please do the decent thing and agree NOW to release Scotland players for next week’s game?

    • Reply posted by Flying Scot, today at 16:59

      Flying Scot replied:
      The decent thing is for France to take responsibility for their actions. Others should not be messed around as a result without France taking any penalty whatsoever.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:19

    Autumn internationals need to be used each year to let one of Italy, Georgia, Russia, Romania and Spain qualify for 6N.

    Italy peaked with a couple of genuinely world class players but are now going backwards.

    • Reply posted by SoreLoser, today at 16:43

      SoreLoser replied:
      Good post, others talk about relegation but Scotland, France and Wales have all finished bottom of the pile at some point, would not want to see any of these teams relegated due to one bad championship.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 16:29

    Biggest question mark for me is why Townsend hasn’t trusted Huw Jones sooner.

    Class last week and this.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 16:24

    Scotland only as good as they needed to be and there was some terrific ball movement throughout...Italy poor... Scotland bar 20mins against Ireland have been very good this tournament

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 16:20

    Huw Jones is back 😎😎

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:23

    Very competent and impressive performance from Scotland. Hoggy having fun at fly half, and Hamish Watson immense as usual! Just leaves us rueing discipline weakness against Wales & Ireland.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 16:16

    Well played Scotland. You've got some quality players and I hope to see this reflected in Lions selection.

    Italy disappointing again. So many basic mistakes, most club sides would beat this team. I'm not sure what the solution is, investment or relegation?

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 16:22

      Mal replied:
      Investment.

  • Comment posted by Bam Oshanter, today at 16:20

    Instead of talking about biscuits during the live report how about keeping us up to date on the game; like the fact that Scotland had changed their entire front row or that Alex Craig had come on to win his first cap.

    • Reply posted by McMurphy, today at 16:26

      McMurphy replied:
      So they do this nonsense on live feeds of other sports.

      If you were a biscuit eating superhero etc

  • Comment posted by guygs18, today at 16:30

    Sack Jerry Guscott.

    • Reply posted by andyp, today at 16:37

      andyp replied:
      May we ask why?

  • Comment posted by DonPerignon, today at 16:34

    6 Nations need to re-schedule the France vs Scotland game for a weekend when the strongest players from both teams are available. English Premiership teams will not release Scotland players this Friday and Racing 92 will not release Finn Russell. Shame it can’t be sorted for Friday, so only choice is to rearrange or tournament loses value.

    • Reply posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 16:37

      HaHaHa_England replied:
      This HYS would gain value if you abstained from commenting. Just sayin'

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:33

    Well played Scotland a very solid win. Huw Jones particularly impressive and makes me wonder if he is one of the joneses from Ponty.

    • Reply posted by craigus2002, today at 16:46

      craigus2002 replied:
      He's not

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:30

    Notice the ref on 32 mins. When the game was stopped,

    He asked the Italian csptain

    "Are you ready so we can restart the game"

    At least he has learnt something.

    • Reply posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 16:32

      HaHaHa_England replied:
      Nah- the refs have bottled it because of the court of public opinion. Nothing more, nothing less. He doesn't have to ask that at all. He's simply exercising a common courtesy, and I have to say, that was not offered to England and you have to wonder why.

  • Comment posted by Closet Scottish Identity, today at 16:16

    Good game from Scotland. Liked the look of Scott Steele, quick ball. Huw Jones taking his chances.

    As much as the IRE/WAL games were disappointing, SCO were basically 6 points away from going into a GS next week. Poor against IRE though and it is an "if only" of course.

    A win against FRA next week I'd consider this a good 6N if not a missed opportunity.

  • Comment posted by stringerbell, today at 16:31

    still have no idea how they lost to wales

    • Reply posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 16:32

      HaHaHa_England replied:
      Wales scored more points and were better man for man. Simple really.

  • Comment posted by U16627255, today at 16:43

    Solid performance didn't play our best but job done. Interested in seeing a potential centre duo of Redpath and Jones that could be a great combination. We're moving in the right direction but it's seriously about time we do something about our consistency because it's still a problem for us we could beat New Zealand one week then lose to Japan the next and that is what's stopping us "consistency"

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 16:37

    Played Scotland, you can only beat what's in front of you. Sorry but Italy need to take a break from the 6Ns, lovely country, lovely venues but sadly not in the same league.

  • Comment posted by The Uncomfortable Truth, today at 16:28

    Got to feel for the Italians. They put their bodies on the line every game and get nothing for it but pain. On the positive side, they have a lot of youngsters in the team but a good few hammerings to come before any results. Scotland did what they had to do.

    • Reply posted by Thou, today at 17:17

      Thou replied:
      Feel for them because they're utterly useless?

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 16:31

    Utterly woeful Italy

    They contribute hee-haw to this competition apart from a good weekend in Rome, in better times.

    Tournament being turned into a farce and something needs sorting. Either Italy need to improve, highly improbable as they appear to be going backward at rate knots, or they need to be taken out and return to 5N

    The 6N experiment has been total failure.

  • Comment posted by alythman, today at 16:26

    yes decent enough performance and good to see Huw Jones back to near his best. Italy were very poor though

  • Comment posted by bailey5000, today at 16:41

    Italy in 22 seasons of the 6 nations reads

    Vs England 0 wins,
    Vs Ireland 1 win,
    Vs Wales 2 wins, 1 draw
    Vs France 2 wins
    Vs Scotland 7 wins

    I think its time to make them earn a spot even a playoff match if finishing bottom would help until they can compete.

    • Reply posted by Red Card, today at 16:44

      Red Card replied:
      I believe Italy are a stakeholder in the 6 nations. Therefore they are the only ones that can eliminate themselves etc. On that basis, not going to happen

