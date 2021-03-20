England coach Eddie Jones says he needs "to reset the team" after their Six Nations title defence ended in defeat by Ireland and a fifth-place finish.

England's campaign included losses to Scotland and Wales and a record 121 points conceded.

"It has been a tough one," said Jones of the tournament. "We haven't been at our best but we finished the tournament a lot better than we started."

"We need to reset the team and we will continue with that process."

England were a distant second in Dublin, with Ireland running out 32-18 winners after the teams were level at 3-3 after the first quarter.

The visitors could not claw it back despite Bundee Aki's red card just after the hour.

"It was a funny sort of game," said Jones. "We thought we started well, the first 20 minutes was nip and tuck and then we made maybe some decisions we wouldn't have made normally and allowed Ireland to get on the front foot.

"That's the disappointing thing, we started well and then, for some reason, we just fell off and I don't know why."

What the pundits made of England's defeat

Former England captain Matt Dawson on BBC Radio 5 Live: Yet again we are talking about England's inability to play the right style of rugby against the opposition. They were not in the game in any way, shape or form. They were not in this game for 90% of it.

Former Ireland number eight Jamie Heaslip on BBC Radio 5 Live: It was not a good day for England. England tend to be ruthless with coaches - Eddie Jones could be under pressure.