France 32-30 Wales: Late drama as hosts deny Wales at the death

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments220

Breaking news
Guinness Six Nations: France v Wales
France (17) 32
Tries: Taofifenua, Dupont, Ollivon, Dulin Cons: Jalibert 2, Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2
Wales: (17) 30
Tries: Biggar, Navidi, Adams Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 3

France inflicted Grand Slam heartbreak on Wales to keep alive their hopes of the Six Nations title.

Full-back Brice Dulin crossed in the final minute to clinch a bonus point win and take the tournament to a final weekend.

Wales picked up a bonus point which means France can win if they defeat Scotland in Paris next Friday with an attacking bonus point.

It would then come down to points difference.

A fantastic first-half saw the two sides locked at 17-17 with Romain Taofifenua and Antoine Dupont's tries matched by Dan Biggar and Josh Navidi scores.

The second-half was even more astonishing with France second-row Paul Willemse red carded for touching the eyes of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

But France finished with the man advantage for the final eight minutes after Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were sin-binned.

Wales were defending a 10-point advantage, but tries from captain Charles Ollivon and Dulin's late intervention left Wayne Pivac's side stunned.

It means the final game of the tournament between France and Scotland next weekend will decide the destination of the Six Nations title with Wales just having to wait on the outcome.

That game was due to take place in February, but was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Taofifenua, Willemse, Cretin, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat for Marchand (69), Gros for Baille (59), Atonio for Alldrit (60-70), Rebbadj for Taofifenua (22), Jelonch for Cretin (51), Serin, Ntamack for Jalibert (30), Vincent for Thomas (57), Serin for Dupont (74).

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, AW Jones (capt), Navidi, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee for Owens (68), Smith for W Jones (77), Brown for Francis (68), Hill for Beard (57), Botham for Navidi (77), T Williams for G Davies (49), Sheedy for Biggar (68), Halaholo for J Davies (68).

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) and Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

225 comments

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:11

    All the talk will be on the two teams playing, but take a bow the referee Luke Pearce and TMO Wayne Barnes.

    Under that pressure, fantastic clear talk! Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 22:15

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      Literally the only criticism I could have of them was how slowly things went and I think a lot of it needed to.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:10

    Wales had all the luck during the tournament but ill discipline caught them out in the end. Well played France.

    • Reply posted by alex1970, today at 22:19

      alex1970 replied:
      Eye gouging is okay then. France won't win the tournament anyway. Sour grapes from England fans..

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 22:10

    Welsh fortune runs out.......

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:17

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      A small slice of justice for Scotland and Ireland who were robbed of the chance ofbattling for the title

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 22:10

    That was a classic game. Wales and France did a great spectacle.

  • Comment posted by Cassandra , today at 22:13

    Merci France for preventing a sporting travesty.

    • Reply posted by alex1970, today at 22:15

      alex1970 replied:
      Eye gouging is okay then. France won't win the tournament anyway.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 22:12

    Ten points ahead, against the obligatory XIV and still bottled it, wow, just wow

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:14

      ET replied:
      Apparently it was the ref’s fault, boyo.
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 22:13

    Dear oh dear, Wales fans not so gobby tonight !

    • Reply posted by Bryn100, today at 22:16

      Bryn100 replied:
      Congratulations on not coming 5th ...for a change

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 22:11

    Well well well Billy Wizz Zammit outpaced by Charles Ollivant to give the scoring pass for the French 3rd try who would have thought.

  • Comment posted by Jay Gatsby , today at 22:11

    Well done France! Loved hearing the salty commentary team.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:10

    Going by the normal logic on these forums, Liam Williams blown his lions chances. Bottled it.

    Great game from Dan Biggar though, crazy decision to take him off. And I’m not normally a fan.

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 22:13

    Luke Pearce - best referee in the world in the making.

  • Comment posted by nelch, today at 22:11

    Amazing game, congratulations France.

    Utterly heartbreaking

  • Comment posted by hysuser, today at 22:11

    France played all the rugby. Fully deserved

    • Reply posted by JamesRW, today at 22:19

      JamesRW replied:
      Nonsense

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 22:10

    The only game Wales deserved to win was against Italy. The lost against France despite a load of dodgy decisions by the referee - and deserved to lose against England, Scotland and Ireland. And so it’s great that they lost this evening.

    • Reply posted by Amurp, today at 22:15

      Amurp replied:
      But they didn't lose to England, Scotland and Ireland...and they may still trot off with the championship. History won't remember who was second, third or forth.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 22:10

    Liam Williams cost the game.

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 22:09

    Congratulations France. The better team won.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 22:13

    Nothing whatsoever against Wales but in terms of quality and what's deserved, thank you France for preventing a travesty.

    • Reply posted by alex1970, today at 22:16

      alex1970 replied:
      Eye gouging is okay then. France won't win the tournament anyway. Sour grapes from England fans..

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:12

    Ironic by far wales best performance is their only defeat

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 22:10

    Incredible game

    Credit to wales for being tough to beat but their luck throughout the tournament finally ran out

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 22:10

    What a game!

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport