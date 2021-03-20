Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Guinness Six Nations: France v Wales France (17) 32 Tries: Taofifenua, Dupont, Ollivon, Dulin Cons: Jalibert 2, Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2 Wales: (17) 30 Tries: Biggar, Navidi, Adams Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 3

France inflicted Grand Slam heartbreak on Wales to keep alive their hopes of the Six Nations title.

Full-back Brice Dulin crossed in the final minute to clinch a bonus point win and take the tournament to a final weekend.

Wales picked up a bonus point which means France can win if they defeat Scotland in Paris next Friday with an attacking bonus point.

It would then come down to points difference.

A fantastic first-half saw the two sides locked at 17-17 with Romain Taofifenua and Antoine Dupont's tries matched by Dan Biggar and Josh Navidi scores.

The second-half was even more astonishing with France second-row Paul Willemse red carded for touching the eyes of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

But France finished with the man advantage for the final eight minutes after Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were sin-binned.

Wales were defending a 10-point advantage, but tries from captain Charles Ollivon and Dulin's late intervention left Wayne Pivac's side stunned.

It means the final game of the tournament between France and Scotland next weekend will decide the destination of the Six Nations title with Wales just having to wait on the outcome.

That game was due to take place in February, but was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Taofifenua, Willemse, Cretin, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Chat for Marchand (69), Gros for Baille (59), Atonio for Alldrit (60-70), Rebbadj for Taofifenua (22), Jelonch for Cretin (51), Serin, Ntamack for Jalibert (30), Vincent for Thomas (57), Serin for Dupont (74).

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, Owens, Francis, Beard, AW Jones (capt), Navidi, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee for Owens (68), Smith for W Jones (77), Brown for Francis (68), Hill for Beard (57), Botham for Navidi (77), T Williams for G Davies (49), Sheedy for Biggar (68), Halaholo for J Davies (68).

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) and Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)