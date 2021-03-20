Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England flanker Vicky Fleetwood scored one of the tries that helped Saracens come back to beat Exeter

Premier 15s leaders Saracens made amends for January's defeat by Exeter Chiefs with a 34-21 comeback victory at StoneX stadium.

Chiefs led 21-10 at half-time but tries from Lotte Clapp, Vicky Fleetwood and May Campbell turned the tide.

Harlequins remain second after a bruising 62-7 win at Bristol.

A host of England internationals - including Jess Breach, Leanne Riley, Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward - scored in Quins' nine-try victory.

Fourth-placed Wasps closed the gap on Loughborough Lightning with a dominant 36-14 away win.

Gloucester-Hartpury came out on top in a thrilling mid-table match against Worcester, beating the visitors 28-24.

Warriors had a 24-21 lead as the clock went red but Wales flanker Robyn Lock went over from close range to seal a late victory.

At the bottom of the table, Sale beat 10th-placed DMP Durham Sharks 31-3.