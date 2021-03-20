Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland's Premiership players will be available for Friday's match with France, Six Nations organisers have confirmed.

The game in Paris was scheduled for February but was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the France camp.

The rearranged date of 26 March falls outside an international window.

Captain Stuart Hogg and full-back Sean Maitland were among the England-based players in Scotland's side for Saturday's 52-10 win over Italy.

Hogg and international team-mate Jonny Gray are at Exeter, Maitland and Duncan Taylor play for Saracens and Gloucester's Chris Harris was a replacement against the Italians at Murrayfield.

Sale's Ewan Ashman, Bath pair Josh Bayliss and Jamie Bhatti, Worcester's Cornell du Preez and Harlequins duo James Lang and Scott Steele have also been involved in Gregor Townsend's squad this season.

Fly-half Finn Russell plays his club rugby in France with Racing 92 but was injured for the visit of Italy.

"Six Nations Rugby are pleased to confirm that an agreement has been reached with Premiership Rugby for the release of Scottish players for the final rescheduled fixture of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship, France v Scotland," a statement read.

"Six Nations and Scottish Rugby would like to take this opportunity to thank all PRL club owners for their understanding and co-operation in these exceptional Covid affected circumstances."