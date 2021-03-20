Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Coach Fabien Galthie accused Welsh players of getting France second-row Paul Willemse sent off during the dramatic 32-30 Six Nations win in Paris.

Referee Luke Pearce brandished the red card in the 68th minute after it was adjudged Willemse made contact with the eyes of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

Galthie disagreed with the decision.

"If you watch the Wales players, it feels like they specialise in making sure opponents get red cards," he said.

"Their body language is quite clear, I hope the referees are going takes that into consideration. I don't think he deserves a sanction.

"If you watch the video there is clearly no contact, or if there is it's clearly very limited. It's absolutely not voluntary.

"I believe we need to share this, I don't see why he should be sanctioned."

Galthie made the claims at the official post-match press conference through a translator.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac refused to be drawn on an incident that prompted Pearce and television match official Wayne Barnes to replay and consider for a lengthy period.

"I don't really have any comment to that," said Pivac.

"The match officials are running the game and they have plenty of replays.

"As you saw, it went on for some time. They went through their process and that's what the officials are there to do."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones disagreed with Galthie's post-match sentiments.

"You potentially have to be cautious with the translation and I have not seen the quotes," said Jones.

"I don't think so and pretty sure there was no intention of that, but I suppose it is more a question on the field for the officials."

Wales are five points clear at the top of the Six Nations table, but have played their final game and have to wait to see if they will be crowned champions.

For France to win the tournament, they must defeat Scotland in Paris and secure an attacking bonus point by scoring at least four tries.

It would then come down to points difference, which currently favours Wales 61 to 41. If that was equal after the final match, it would be decided by tries scored - where Wales are currently ahead with 20 to France's 15.