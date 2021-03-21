Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Williams and Jarrod Evans have both been members of the Wales 2021 Six Nations squad

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Monday, 22 March Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C

Cardiff Blues have been boosted by the return of Wales squad members Jarrod Evans, Hallam Amos, Lloyd Williams and Rhys Carre for the must-win Pro14 match with Edinburgh.

Half-backs Evans and Williams start with prop Carre and wing Amos named on the replacements bench.

Scotland wing Blair Kinghorn returns from injury for the visitors.

Stand-off Charlie Savala, 20, makes his debut and prop Boan Venter and Fiji back-rower Mesu Kunavula also start.

Cardiff Blues back Ben Thomas moves from fly-half into the centre to partner Rey Lee Lo, with prop Rhys Gill starting in place of injured Corey Domachowski and Dmitri Arhip returning at tight-head.

Cardiff must beat Edinburgh to keep alive their hopes of a qualifying spot for next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

While the Scottish side boast two games in hand, a Cardiff Blues victory at the Arms Park, with a 4-0 or 5-1 match-point advantage, would ensure a fourth-place finish, while there is also still an outside chance of finishing third.

"If we are to secure Champions Cup rugby then we need to win this game, it is as simple as that," said Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young.

"We all want to test ourselves at the highest level and it will be brilliant for everyone associated with the club to return to the top tier but we have to get the job done on Monday to give ourselves the best chance.

"Edinburgh are a quality team, who will be desperate to keep alive their own hopes and will be coming here highly motivated and with confidence following their win at Connacht.

"We will need to be at our best and put together a full performance for the 80 minutes."

Edinburgh travel to Wales seven points behind Cardiff Blues with two games in hand.

"League fixtures at this time of the season start to take on a cup final feeling, with so much on the line for a number of teams," said Edinburgh director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

"It's knockout rugby for those in contention for Champions Cup places.

"We've a decent record in Wales lately but that will count for little when the whistle goes. I expect you'll see two very determined sides out there on a quick synthetic track, which should make for a great contest."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Robinson, Ellis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull (capt).

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, James Ratti, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland; Blair Kinghorn, James Johnstone, George Taylor, Eroni Sau; Charlie Savala, Charlie Shiel; Boan Venter, Mike Willemse, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Magnus Bradbury, Andrew Davidson, Mesu Kunavula, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Sam Kitchen, Murray McCallum, Angus Williams, Jamie Hodgson, Ally Miller, Henry Pyrgos, Mark Bennett, TBC.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Wayne Davies (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU).