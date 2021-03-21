Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Owens played his 82nd international for Wales in the defeat against France

Hooker Ken Owens hopes Wales will have the consolation of Six Nations title success after missing out on a Grand Slam.

France defeated Wayne Pivac's side 32-30 with Wales now having to wait on the final match of the tournament next Friday.

Scotland travel to Paris with France able to clinch the title with a bonus-point win.

"Hopefully we can pick up some silverware," said Owens.

"We just have to hope Scotland have a big performance. It's hugely frustrating we had it all in our control and could have decided our own destiny but didn't do it. We had our opportunities and didn't take them.

"We have to settle for the second best now which is the championship."

The rearranged Stade de France fixture follows the postponement of the original match because of Covid-19 cases in the French camp.

If France are to deny Wales the title, they must beat Scotland with a four-try bonus point and by at least 21 points. They would then triumph on points difference.

If points difference is equal it will come down to tries, with Wales having five more than France currently. If the sides cannot be separated on tries scored, the title will be shared.

Owens is unsure how the Wales squad will keep tabs on the outcome.

"There are a couple of conversations being had, but we'll wait and see what happens on Friday night," said Owens.

"I am not sure if we will be watching it together. There are issues there around Covid, some boys will have to go back to England and the Dragons are playing.

"We'll just have to see how the week pans out and go from there. Hopefully we can get together, watch it and lift a trophy.

"We'll see if we pick up the Championship, but hopefully we can have a couple of beers on Saturday to celebrate."

The emotion of missing out on a Grand Slam remains raw for Owens as he reflects on the brutal last 10 minutes in France, when Wales let slip a 10-point lead.

"The boys are devastated," said Owens

"I don't think we've left too many points out there but we didn't get enough things right in the last quarter and put ourselves under pressure.

"We were on the wrong side of the penalty count and put ourselves under pressure so there are obvious things we could have done differently.

"Some people will have a crack at the referee but irrespective of that, we had done enough and were in control to finish the game off and not let the penalty count interfere with the game."

Referee Luke Pearce, aided by television match official Wayne Barnes, handed France lock Paul Willemse a red card for making contact with the eye area of Wales prop Wyn Jones.

France head coach Fabien Galthie accused Wales players of trying to get players sent off but Owens denied those claims.

"All I can do is defend my team-mates and say one thing we don't do on the field is to actively try and get opposition players sent off," said Owens.

"It's a little bit ridiculous because it's something we don't look to do. He may have his opinions - that's up to Fabien.

"Wyn is fine. I didn't see the incident but saw the neck roll.

"I'm not saying anything untrue when I say it wasn't done on purpose or anything like that. The referees need to make a decision and it's tough with TMOs and all the rest of it.

"World Rugby are looking to clean the game up and look after the players, whose welfare needs to be at the forefront. Referees and TMOs make their decisions and we have to go with it."

Despite Wales' disappointment, Owens, 34, insists they have defied expectations after a poor 2020 which saw them claim only three wins in 10 games.

"It has been a huge improvement," said the Scarlets skipper.

"No-one gave us a chance coming up against what is perhaps the best French side of the last 10 years and what people called the the best side in the world.

"The coaches spoke about the autumn being a developmental tool to give players opportunities.

"We've grown and this is a massive stride forward to Welsh rugby's future.

"We're happy with our performances and the Six Nations turnaround but we're here to win rugby matches and championships. That's why we all play the game, we're hugely disappointed.

"We need to build. The longer term plan is the 2023 World Cup and experiences like this will benefit the squad.

"We've got to learn from these occasions and use it as a stepping stone."