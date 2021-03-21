Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau watching the final moments of Wales' 32-30 Six Nations defeat against France in Paris after the pair had been yellow-carded

The Welsh Rugby Union has urged the abuse of players on social media to stop after Wales just missed out on the Grand Slam in France.

They have released messages aimed at Liam Williams who, as well as Taulupe Faletau, was sin-binned in the final moments of the Six Nations defeat.

A WRU statement said: "The players are proud to represent their country and their jersey.

"The abuse players are receiving has to stop."

The message contained some of the vile abuse Williams has been subjected to.

Wales lost 32-30 against France in the final play of a Six Nations epic encounter after being reduced to 13 players when Faletau and Williams were sin-binned a minute apart.

The Scarlets full-back had been yellow-carded for a professional foul at a ruck, just after Faletau was sin-binned for offside as Wales were punished for persistent offending in the second-half.

France, having seen lock Paul Willemse sent off 11 minutes from time for making contact with the eye area of Wales prop Wyn Jones, prevailed through full-back Brice Dulin's stoppage-time try.