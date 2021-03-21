Six Nations: Where are stalled Eddie Jones' England going wrong?

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

"We need to reset."

But how might, or should, England change as they power down in the wake of a miserable Six Nations?

Here's where it went wrong. And the fixes that could help.

Sluggish starts

Jonny May
Jonny May's score inside the first two minutes against Ireland in 2019 was part of a run of fast starts that has come to a sudden end

This is a strange one.

England's fast starts used to be a trademark. Underdog victories over Ireland and New Zealand in 2019 were built on precisely constructed, high-intensity opening salvos.

In fact, in every one of their five 2019 Six Nations games they scored the first try. On three occasions, their opening score came inside two minutes.

This season has been a very different story. England have conceded the first try in their past seven matches. They have scored only five first-half tries in this year's Six Nations, three of which came against Italy.

In an age of scrutiny and opposition analysis, is Jones holding back some of England's pre-cooked moves to be served with a flourish at the start of a contest that really matters? Or do England need a different dressing room voice to re-discover their early focused ferocity?

Discipline

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje alone conceded five penalties in the defeat by Wales

Sir Clive Woodward left England with a slew of acronyms, mottos and management gems in the wake of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

One to have stood the test of time is his emphasis on discipline. Woodward insisted his side keep their penalty count down to single figures in any given match.

England have not hit that target in any game in this year's Six Nations, conceding a total of 67 penalties across their campaign.

England's indiscipline has often come in quickfire bursts that shift the momentum of matches.

Against Wales, England had clawed their way back to within a score deep in the second half.

However, replacements Ellis Genge, Charlie Ewels and Dan Robson gave away a penalty each in the space of four minutes to take play from one end to the other and allow Callum Sheedy to kick Wales out of range.

England invited referees Wayne Barnes and Matt Carley into training to give them pointers on how to stay on the right side of the law.

Could switching the captaincy from Owen Farrell to a forward, where most penalties are conceded, sharpen England's concentration?

Defence

John Mitchell and Shaun Edwards
England defence coach John Mitchell meets France counterpart Shaun Edwards

England have conceded more points in this Six Nations - 121 - than any of the previous 21 editions of the competition.

Especially painful will have been the set-plays that both France and Ireland pulled to score off first-phase ball - a cardinal sin for the modern defence coach.

In the wake of Damian Penaud's slick score off a line-out, France attack coach Laurent Labit went public with the weaknesses they had spotted in England, claiming they over-protect George Ford and that Henry Slade tends to turn in-field in defence.external-link

In defence of the defence, England have conceded only two more tries than when they won the tournament in 2020. Indiscipline giving up more penalty shots at goal made up the majority of points against them.

Depth in key positions

Paolo Odogwu
Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu was part of the Six Nations squad but didn't play a minute

England have a huge amount of experience.

The team that took the field against Ireland had 767 caps between them, an average of more than 50 each.

However, it comes at the cost of an imbalance. Many of the stand-ins, second choices and up-and-comers have seen little game time, particularly in key positions.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs, 31, has 109 caps. Understudy Dan Robson, 29, has just 12, all of which have come off the bench. The uncapped Harry Randall, and Ben Spencer - both younger options - have four caps between them.

At number eight Billy Vunipola is first choice whenever fit. Despite his self-confessed poor form, there is no obvious replacement specialist ready to step in.

Zach Mercer has given up hope and headed to France.external-link Bristol's Nathan Hughes sounds pessimistic on any hope of adding to his 22 caps.external-link Exeter's Sam Simmonds, the European player of the season, hasn't played a Test for three years. Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt never has.

Jones told BBC Sport earlier this month that the talent just isn't there in some positions. Others would argue it isn't being given a chance.

Attacking style

Henry Slade and Owen Farrell
Henry Slade and Owen Farrell have been England's first-choice midfield in Manu Tuilagi's absence

After more than five years of Jones' reign, Manu Tuilagi has made only 14 starts for England.

But his absence is almost as big as his impact.

The injury-hit centre's direct threat fixes defenders and frees up space for England's dangerous back three.

His runs in the team have coincided with a near miss in the 2019 Six Nations, a run to the Rugby World Cup final, and the 2020 Six Nations title.

The combination of Owen Farrell and Henry Slade in midfield lacks the same punch and, with Ollie Lawrence and Paolo Odogwu afforded little, if any, game time, England seem to have lost a whole gameplan with one player sidelined.

Richie Mo'unga, Finn Russell and Matthieu Jalibert have brought more attacking threat at fly-half for New Zealand, Scotland and France respectively in recent years.

Harlequins' Marcus Smith, or even Max Malins, could do similar if Jones decides to take the team in another direction.

The coach?

Six Nations 2021: England finished the tournament better than we started - Jones

The big question.

Jones extended his contract through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup less than a year ago, and set his sights even higher than securing England's second world title in France.

"We want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen," he said.

Such claims sound like unnecessary hubris rather than healthy ambition after defeats by Scotland, Wales and Ireland in the same springtime campaign for the first time since 1976.

From the best team in history to the worst in their own backyard.

Jones has denied that he is struggling to inspire his players.

But England is the longest stay in a coaching career that spans a quarter of a century and has been characterised by a work ethic that burns through assistants at a furious rate.

After guiding England to the Rugby World Cup final a little more than a year after six successive defeats and another fifth-place Six Nations finish, he will argue he should see his contract through.

The Rugby Football Union, which made a raft of job cuts in recent months, is unlikely to have any appetite to add Jones to the redundancies.

Adding a voice that brings specialist knowledge and helps bridge a generation gap between 61-year-old Jones and his players might be an option, however.

Paul O'Connell's appointment at Ireland has helped both the team environment and line-out. Steve Borthwick, a similarly respected recent retiree, has not been properly replaced since he left in the summer.

Australian ex-league international Jason Ryles, who was due to step into Borthwick's shoes, has stayed down under because of Covid restrictions with 28-year-old Jersey Reds coach Ed Robinson filling in on a temporary basis.

79 comments

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 07:17

    Other nations play with a burning passion that England lack. Too one dimensional and a lack of leadership both on and off the field. Jones has to go and take with him his favoured players. Most of the Saracens players who let down their club, have also let down their country.

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 07:17

    Not playing their best players! Marcus Smith is the best 10 in England but to fit Farrell in Jones plays the 12, 13 and 15 out of position. Time to plan for next World Cup. Robson, Smith, making Dombrandt Willis ( when he is back) should be the base.

  • Comment posted by Blues Fan, today at 07:14

    About time a summer tour was all about the talent and low cap in form players, not the usual suspects. Come on Eddie, give that talent a go.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 07:12

    6 if the starting line up were sarries, they haven't played this year which has shown. There are also noticeable absentees in Laws, underhill, marler, Knowle, tuilagi etc. This has been a very different year and 6 nations, it'll be better next year

    • Reply posted by bigjohn, today at 07:17

      bigjohn replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Myks67, today at 07:11

    Playing rugby by numbers is the problem always the same tactics, nobody in the squad plays heads up rugby as EJ doesn't like that style of game

  • Comment posted by BigMac, today at 07:11

    Jam tomorrow Jones. He has more resources and a bigger talent pool than any of the home nations, but his stubbornness is the biggest barrier to progress.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 07:08

    New coach is needed. Eddie's done a good job to be fair but it seems the only way to freshen this team up will be to get someone new in.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 07:06

    I see Curry is the latest English sensation to be bigged up by the deluded English media. To compare him to McCaw is not only laughable but an insult to one of the greatest players the game has seen.

    • Reply posted by DinoCriminal, today at 07:12

      DinoCriminal replied:
      Not an insult, Curry is more S Burger type where (if we are making comparisons) Underhill is more likely to be McCaw ish! given the opportunity and caps.

  • Comment posted by objectif, today at 07:06

    Touch of the Celtic's, thinking they're better than they are, arrogant and complacent in believing all they need to do to win is simply show up while - and where analogy breaks down a bit - other teams have continued to improve. Same with the cricket team as demontrated with consumate ease by India. Both great to witness.

  • Comment posted by one pump chump, today at 07:06

    They need to get some spirit, some of that Celtic spirit the other nations possess, but i feel it just does not exist in English sport. They play like they have earned the right to play before they actually have, couple that with the reluctance to take a chance on young fearless talent, Why is Owen Farrell so safe at number 10, he offers nothing in attack, they have danger out wide but that's it.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 07:15

      U172022112003 replied:
      What a load of nationalistic bs! You do realise that many of those players played in the RWC final, the youngest team ever to reach the final?
      The Wales team that played on Saturday had 1000+ caps and
      apart from LRZ not particularly full of young fearless talent!
      Where is all that 'celtic spirit' for RWC or for playing NZ? And where was it last year on the 6n and ANC?

  • Comment posted by john, today at 07:05

    If you want to ask a neutral, the main problem is a 1 dimensional game plan. Any team can prepare for it, and neutralise the threats easily. Start mixing it up.

  • Comment posted by Terrence Mabunfso, today at 07:05

    England are in reverse and accelerating . No hope at World cup. Bring in the best Rugby League trainers / coaches and watch the turnaround. Back to the bad old days. where has all the money been spent??

  • Comment posted by Benedict, today at 07:02

    Like France, England is a large rugby playing nation with a significant number of very rich professional clubs, an incredible pyramid of junior clubs and a huge player base to pick from. These two countries should win the 6 nations every year. Look at Wales by contrast - small population, 4 financially poor professional teams and a small player base. Yet they punch above their weight most years.

    • Reply posted by McMurphy, today at 07:11

      McMurphy replied:
      Wales have a similar population to NZ.

      Compare the WCs in both trophy rooms

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 07:02

    Jones will be up the road soon and all he’ll leave behind is a vacuum and bad smell. Good riddance Eddie.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 07:00

    I'm sure Eddie Jones would have learned plenty from this season's 6 Nations. He'll get it right for the World Cup given the opportunity.

  • Comment posted by warksrobin, today at 07:00

    Selection. Pick players on form, from the Premiership. It was mad to pick Saracens players who haven’t played a competitive match in months

  • Comment posted by callpomp, today at 06:59

    Shaun Edwards makes a difference to any team he has worked with. Do England have problems attracting good coaches.

  • Comment posted by Bradsy, today at 06:59

    It would have been 4 losses if they’d played France without Covid gate. Watched rugby tonight on BT & they somehow had Curry & Itoje in the team of the tournament. They’ve been terrible outside the France game. Curry in double digits for missed tackles & been turned over 6 times + conceded 6 pens. It’s this kind of one-eyed judgement of player performance from the coach that’s causing problems

  • Comment posted by DinoCriminal, today at 06:59

    Time to get an English Head Coach for the English Team. I don't care what anyone says, only the English will truly look after the English no one else will, we are the most hated team in this tournament, the French refs proved that. Infact it should be changed from the 6 nations to 5 nations vs England

  • Comment posted by JSP, today at 06:58

    Simple. Sack the squirmy little T##t and get a decent manager. Oh and model yourself on the mighty Wales. Cymru am Byth.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 07:04

      Dan replied:
      There he is. The vitriolic, graceless, chippy little welsh fella. Up and at them early today.

